 

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

A few days before reports of her separation from her husband surfaced, the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' actress was spotted not wearing her wedding ring at an event in Sydney, Australia.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were reported to have separated. A few months after rumors about her husband having an affair circulated online, the "Thor: Love and Thunder" actress was alleged to have been "on the outs" with her 46-year-old partner.

On Monday, August 7, the 42-year-old actress was reported by Us Weekly to have separated from her husband after 11 years of marriage. About the pair's current stance, an insider spilled to the outlet, "After news of his affair came out, they've been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs."

The separation report came just a few days after Natalie ditched her wedding ring during a public appearance in Sydney, Australia. She was spotted without the ring on her left hand when attending the Angel City Equity Summit on Friday, August 4, which happened to be her and Benjamin's 11th wedding anniversary.

The "Black Swan" actress showed her support for Angel City FC, the National Women's Soccer League team that she co-founded, at the Sydney Opera House. At that time, she was smiling from ear to ear while striking a pose for a group photo.

During the outing, Natalie was caught on camera keeping her hands in her pockets while walking around the iconic city spot. She was wearing a long-sleeved white button-up shirt under a buttoned gray blazer. She also donned a pair of fitted long blue jeans, black flat shoes, matching shades, earrings and a black bag.

A few months prior, Natalie's husband Benjamin was rumored to have an affair with Camille Etienne. He was spotted around his office with the 25-year-old climate activist. Despite feeling "humiliated" by the affair rumors, Natalie reportedly still tried to make her marriage to Benjamin work.

Another source spoke to Us Weekly at that time, "Natalie believes Benjamin's affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him." The source went on to say that Natalie was making sure her children with Benjamin do not have to "grow up in a broken home" by "willing to see if she's capable of rebuilding her trust."

A different source told the outlet that Benjamin "regrets" his wrongdoing. The source went on to add that although Natalie was unsure she would be able to trust him again, "right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children."

