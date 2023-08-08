 

Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia

Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Born in Vancouver, Canada, the 'Free Guy' actor has been announced as one of 14 British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour later this year.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is set to receive an Order of British Columbia. Born in Vancouver, Canada, the "Deadpool" actor has been announced as one of 14 British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour later this year.

Janet Austin, the lieutenant governor of British Columbia, said in a statement, "This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations."

The 46-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success during his acting career, starring in movies like "Free Guy" and the "Deadpool" franchise, while he's also made several successful investments in the business world. Ryan became the co-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer team, in 2021.

  Editors' Pick

And the movie star previously revealed that he first met his co-chairman Rob McElhenney - who is best known for playing Ronald "Mac" McDonald in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" - through social media. Appearing alongside Rob on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Ryan shared, "I kind of slid into your DMs. I saw Rob in one of the episodes of 'It's Always Sunny'. He did something that was absolutely spectacular."

"It was one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen. It was a dance sequence, it was all black and white and the rain ... I genuinely ... it was probably, pound for pound, the most gorgeous, beautifully shot and performed three minutes I'd ever seen on television," he continued.

He added, "And I ... as I'm getting older I'm thinking, I've got to tell people when I appreciate them more. So, I happened to follow you on social media and I just DMd you and said, 'What I just saw on your show was spectacular!' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Reportedly Separate Following His Affair Rumors
Related Posts
Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Determined to Make Folk Band The Declan Swans Big Star

Ryan Reynolds Makes UK His 'Real Second' Base as He Buys New House in London

Ryan Reynolds Makes UK His 'Real Second' Base as He Buys New House in London

Ryan Reynolds Sends Condolences to Wrexham AFC's Captain After His Father's Death

Ryan Reynolds Sends Condolences to Wrexham AFC's Captain After His Father's Death

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Investing in Formula 1 Team

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Investing in Formula 1 Team

Latest News
Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again
  • Aug 08, 2023

Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again

Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia
  • Aug 08, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur
  • Aug 08, 2023

PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour
  • Aug 08, 2023

Alicia Keys Raves Over How Taylor Swift Makes Her Son 'Feel Loved' at 'Eras' Tour

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date