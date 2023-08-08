Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

Born in Vancouver, Canada, the 'Free Guy' actor has been announced as one of 14 British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour later this year.

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds is set to receive an Order of British Columbia. Born in Vancouver, Canada, the "Deadpool" actor has been announced as one of 14 British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour later this year.

Janet Austin, the lieutenant governor of British Columbia, said in a statement, "This honour is a mark of excellence, reflected in the service and achievements of these incredible British Columbians. Their accomplishments have left an indelible mark on their communities, and ensuing legacies will impact our province to the benefit of future generations."

The 46-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success during his acting career, starring in movies like "Free Guy" and the "Deadpool" franchise, while he's also made several successful investments in the business world. Ryan became the co-owner of Wrexham AFC, a Welsh soccer team, in 2021.

And the movie star previously revealed that he first met his co-chairman Rob McElhenney - who is best known for playing Ronald "Mac" McDonald in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" - through social media. Appearing alongside Rob on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Ryan shared, "I kind of slid into your DMs. I saw Rob in one of the episodes of 'It's Always Sunny'. He did something that was absolutely spectacular."

"It was one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen. It was a dance sequence, it was all black and white and the rain ... I genuinely ... it was probably, pound for pound, the most gorgeous, beautifully shot and performed three minutes I'd ever seen on television," he continued.

He added, "And I ... as I'm getting older I'm thinking, I've got to tell people when I appreciate them more. So, I happened to follow you on social media and I just DMd you and said, 'What I just saw on your show was spectacular!' "

