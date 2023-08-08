 

Dua Lipa Abandons Disco Pop to Make Psychedelic Music for Her New Album

The 'Dance the Night' singer is reportedly done with her disco pop era and wants something new for an upcoming follow-up to her 2020's album 'Future Nostalgia'.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa is moving on from her disco pop era in favour of music informed by "1970s-era psychedelia." The "Physical" hitmaker, 27, is reinventing her sound for her follow-up to 2020's dance record "Future Nostalgia" and is getting help from psychedelic act Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, according to her profile on New York Times.

"I don't know what you're talking about," she coyly replied when asked if the rumour is true. The profile noted, "She doesn't want to 'alienate' them [her fans], although she's developing a new sound that may be informed less by the house and disco beats beneath songs like 'Physical' and 'Hallucinate' than by 1970s-era psychedelia."

Last month, Mark Ronson revealed that he has already heard "some" of Dua's new album. The studio wizard - who brought Dua on board for the hit "Dance the Night" for the "Barbie" soundtrack - has hinted at what fans can expect from her third studio effort. He told Vulture, "I've heard some of it and it's incredible."

Referencing the music video for "Dance the Night", he suggested that one key moment could be a big hint of what's to come. He added, "I think that's why there's the disco ball that smashes in the video, right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next." Fans are still waiting for a release date for the upcoming record.

Dua backtracked after telling Sir Elton John the collection was "50 per cent done" in March last year. However, in December she admitted the record had "taken a complete turn." She told Variety, "When I was speaking to Elton, I really felt like I was halfway done. But it's taken a complete turn as I've carried on working, and I really feel now that it's starting to sound cohesive. So I'm going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me."

She admitted the record is "different sonically" from what's come before and teased that the title would make "everything" clearer to her fans. She added, "The album is different - it's still pop but it's different sonically, and there's more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense - but I think we'll just have to wait."

