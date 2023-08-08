 

Brooke Shields Jokes About 'Twisted Tales' in Her Family as She Introduces Her New Puppy

Brooke Shields Jokes About 'Twisted Tales' in Her Family as She Introduces Her New Puppy
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Lipstick Jungle' actress has adopted a rescue puppy that 'no one else wanted' from an animal shelter and quipped that her family have 'so many twisted tales.'

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooke Shields reportedly took in a rescue puppy because she had a twisted tail and "no one else wanted" the animal. "The Blue Lagoon" actress, 58, showed off images of her pet Tuzi on Instagram last month, and bought her to the Hope for Depression Research Foundation's annual 5K race in Southampton on Sunday, August 6.

"Brooke was overheard telling pals, 'Our new puppy's name is Tuzi, and she has a twisted tail. … we picked her because no one else wanted her. She joked, 'We have so many twisted tales in our family,' " Page Six reported.

More than 600 people ran or walked in the race including teens and their parents, babies in carriages and lots of dogs, and it raised $250,000 and counting.

Brooke said in July on Instagram about her dog, "You know we couldn't go long without puppy love in our house." She also revealed earlier this year that another one of her dogs, Pepper, had died.

  Editors' Pick

Brooke, who is now happily settled with TV writer Chris Henchy, 59, and their two daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17, recently said she was so distraught and depressed after having her eldest child the girl felt like a "stranger" - and feared she would take her life by driving into a brick wall.

She told the "WTF" podcast with Marc Maron, "I was exhausted. I had gone through IVF seven times. I lost so much blood when I gave birth to her and herniated my uterus. It was just everything that could have gone wrong. I thought I was going to die. They were going to give me a hysterectomy.

"There was so much trauma. And then I get home and I don't know what to do with a baby. I'm depleted and I'm completely biochemically imbalanced, and no-one knows it, and they just say, 'Stop breastfeeding or stop doing this.' "

"I couldn't understand my mind. It's the worst. It's taking everything that made me who I am and absolutely ripping my legs out from under me. "You just feel so helpless and scared. I called the doctor and it was like, 'Oh, it's the baby blues.' "

Brooke said she eventually relented to take pills for her depression after "everybody said, 'Please, please, please.' " She added, "I finally said ok to get everybody off my back. I started feeling better and wanting to be around her."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Dua Lipa Abandons Disco Pop to Make Psychedelic Music for Her New Album

Melania Is Dubbed Donald Trump's 'Secret Weapon' Amid His Legal Woes
Related Posts
Brooke Shields Initially Wanted to Stop Daughter From Going Into Modelling

Brooke Shields Initially Wanted to Stop Daughter From Going Into Modelling

Brooke Shields Ignored a Call From 'Blue Lagoon' Director After Controversial Movie Was Released

Brooke Shields Ignored a Call From 'Blue Lagoon' Director After Controversial Movie Was Released

Brooke Shields Clumsy in Real Life Because She Keeps Distracted by Her Own Mind

Brooke Shields Clumsy in Real Life Because She Keeps Distracted by Her Own Mind

Brooke Shields Calls JFK Jr. Her Best Kiss Although He Ignored Her for Refusing to Sleep with Him

Brooke Shields Calls JFK Jr. Her Best Kiss Although He Ignored Her for Refusing to Sleep with Him

Latest News
Kylie Minogue Excited for Her Vegas Residency Show as It Comes at 'Perfect Time' in Her Career
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kylie Minogue Excited for Her Vegas Residency Show as It Comes at 'Perfect Time' in Her Career

Melania Is Dubbed Donald Trump's 'Secret Weapon' Amid His Legal Woes
  • Aug 08, 2023

Melania Is Dubbed Donald Trump's 'Secret Weapon' Amid His Legal Woes

Brooke Shields Jokes About 'Twisted Tales' in Her Family as She Introduces Her New Puppy
  • Aug 08, 2023

Brooke Shields Jokes About 'Twisted Tales' in Her Family as She Introduces Her New Puppy

Dua Lipa Abandons Disco Pop to Make Psychedelic Music for Her New Album
  • Aug 08, 2023

Dua Lipa Abandons Disco Pop to Make Psychedelic Music for Her New Album

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama
  • Aug 08, 2023

Tyler Perry Catches Heat Over His Birthday Shout-Out to Barack Obama

Cillian Murphy Labels J. Robert Oppenheimer 'Naive' for Thinking Atomic Bomb Would End 'All Wars'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Cillian Murphy Labels J. Robert Oppenheimer 'Naive' for Thinking Atomic Bomb Would End 'All Wars'

Most Read
Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage
Celebrity

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Gifts for Her Baby From Her 'Freaky Friday' Mom Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Gifts for Her Baby From Her 'Freaky Friday' Mom Jamie Lee Curtis

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show