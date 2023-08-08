 

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Cover Images/Instagram/ROGER WONG
Celebrity

The 48-year-old 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star raises some eyebrows after being spotted hanging out with a model/influencer, who is actually not within the actor's preferred age.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Leonardo DiCaprio appears to break his infamous dating rule. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star raised some eyebrows after being spotted hanging out with a "Love Island" star, who is actually not within the actor's preferred age.

The 48-year-old Hollywood star is known for dating women who are over the age of 25. However, he seemed to have a change of heart as he spent time on a yacht in Ibiza with 32-year-old Arabella Chi.

The model and influencer was pictured enjoying the sunshine while cruising the Mediterranean sea with Leo. For the sunny outing, the reality TV star looked stunning in a gold bikini. As for Leo, the "Titanic" star donned gray shorts and a white T-shirt that he paired with a black baseball cap.

Arabella, however, wasn't the only woman linked to Leo. The Oscar winner was rumored to be dating model Neelam Gill, who recently shut down the romance rumors. "Just to clear up any rumors … I am not Leonardo DiCaprio's 'new flame,' " the 28-year-old beauty declared on July 28. "In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now."

Neelam and Leo were first linked romantically after they were leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France with several other beauties in May. Fueling the dating speculation, the two stepped out for dinner in London, where they were joined by his mother Irmelin Indenbirken.

The "Don't Look Up" actor was also said to be having a fling with Gigi Hadid. They first sparked romance rumors back in November 2022, when they were reportedly getting "flirty" at dinner together in New York. Later in July of this year, the pair were spotted at nightclub boss Richie Akiva's party in the Hamptons though they arrived and left the bash separately.

"Leo and Gigi have a friendly, no-strings 'situationship' right now," an insider told Us Weekly. "[They] travel so often so it's best for them to keep their relationship open and fluid. Neither one of them wants to settle down at the moment."

