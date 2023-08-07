 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The alleged new friendship comes after it was reported that David Beckham and his wife Victoria cut the Duke and Duchess of Sussex off after being accused of leaking information.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly struck up a new friendship with another Hollywood A-lister. According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a friendly lunch with John Travolta at The Beverly Hills Hotel's exclusive Polo Lounge in Los Angeles.

Of the new friends, a source told the news outlet, "They got on extremely well." While the "Grease" star is known for being associated with the Church of Scientology, the informant claimed that the royal couple isn't interested in joining the faith.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Page Six that the pair did have the lunch date with the 69-year-old actor, who famously danced with Harry's mom Princess Diana at the White House back in 1985. However, the rep noted that the get-together only took place "once" for the release party for Harry's memoir, "Spare", back in January.

  Editors' Pick

An insider additionally revealed to the site that Harry and Meghan had a "very friendly encounter" with the "Pulp Fiction" star. However, the source said that there's "nothing more than that."

The new report arrived after it was alleged that the Sussexes had a fallout with David Beckham and his wife Victoria Adams. The iconic English soccer player was reportedly "absolutely bloody furious" after he and his wife were accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes during a tense phone call between the couples.

A source close to the Beckhams claimed at the time, "David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K." It seemed like the tension was too high that "any making up now is so unlikely."

Following the alleged rift, Meghan reportedly has replaced Victoria with another Victoria, Victoria Jackson who is a cosmetics magnate and the couple's neighbor in Montecito, California. Of the Duchess of Sussex's new bestie, a second source revealed, "Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life." It's also said that Victoria Jackson is "advising Meghan on many levels" with her own Archewell charity.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Beyonce Puts Back Lizzo's Name on 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour

Joe Budden Doesn't See Problems With Jason Aldean's Controversial Song 'Try That in a Small Town'
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Meghan Markle Ready to Launch Instagram Page

Meghan Markle Ready to Launch Instagram Page

Latest News
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout
  • Aug 07, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Released So Many Albums During Covid-19 Pandemic
  • Aug 07, 2023

Taylor Swift Explains Why She Released So Many Albums During Covid-19 Pandemic

Robbie Williams Considers Getting Plastic Surgery
  • Aug 07, 2023

Robbie Williams Considers Getting Plastic Surgery

Kerry Katona Refuses to Self-Isolate Despite Believing She's Contracted Covid-19
  • Aug 07, 2023

Kerry Katona Refuses to Self-Isolate Despite Believing She's Contracted Covid-19

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal
  • Aug 07, 2023

Ed Sheeran Pauses His Kansas City Concert to Help Couple With Gender Reveal

Ne-Yo Vows to 'Better Educate' Himself After Slamming Parents of Trans Children
  • Aug 07, 2023

Ne-Yo Vows to 'Better Educate' Himself After Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Most Read
Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage
Celebrity

Lil Meech Tries Not to Look at Summer Walker Dancing Onstage

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Gush Over Each Other in Sweet Tributes on 4th Dating Anniversary

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Roger Federer Loves 'Deep Diving' Into Fashion World as He Announces Capsule Collection

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence