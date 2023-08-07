Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Build Friendship With John Travolta After Beckhams Fallout

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

The alleged new friendship comes after it was reported that David Beckham and his wife Victoria cut the Duke and Duchess of Sussex off after being accused of leaking information.

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly struck up a new friendship with another Hollywood A-lister. According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a friendly lunch with John Travolta at The Beverly Hills Hotel's exclusive Polo Lounge in Los Angeles.

Of the new friends, a source told the news outlet, "They got on extremely well." While the "Grease" star is known for being associated with the Church of Scientology, the informant claimed that the royal couple isn't interested in joining the faith.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Page Six that the pair did have the lunch date with the 69-year-old actor, who famously danced with Harry's mom Princess Diana at the White House back in 1985. However, the rep noted that the get-together only took place "once" for the release party for Harry's memoir, "Spare", back in January.

An insider additionally revealed to the site that Harry and Meghan had a "very friendly encounter" with the "Pulp Fiction" star. However, the source said that there's "nothing more than that."

The new report arrived after it was alleged that the Sussexes had a fallout with David Beckham and his wife Victoria Adams. The iconic English soccer player was reportedly "absolutely bloody furious" after he and his wife were accused of leaking sources about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes during a tense phone call between the couples.

A source close to the Beckhams claimed at the time, "David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry's wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the U.K." It seemed like the tension was too high that "any making up now is so unlikely."

Following the alleged rift, Meghan reportedly has replaced Victoria with another Victoria, Victoria Jackson who is a cosmetics magnate and the couple's neighbor in Montecito, California. Of the Duchess of Sussex's new bestie, a second source revealed, "Victoria [Jackson] is a dynamic force. She's someone who built a business but has also overcome adversity in her private life." It's also said that Victoria Jackson is "advising Meghan on many levels" with her own Archewell charity.

