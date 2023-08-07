Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Cover Images/mpi34/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'They Cloned Tyrone' actor has issued an apology for his controversial post, but many fellow celebrities like Winnie and Jay Pharoah think that it was unnecessary.

AceShowbiz - Many celebrities have jumped to Jamie Foxx's defense after he was accused of anti-Semitism over his "fake friends" post. While the actor himself has apologized for the controversial post, the likes of Winnie Harlow and Jay Pharoah seemingly think that the apology was unnecessary.

Winnie was puzzled by the backlash, commenting on Jamie's apology, "I'm so confused .. it's so clear what you were saying." Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jay added, "When you have to apologize for the truth, your voice is the minority."

Kenya Barris commented, "Love you bro!!! Waitin' on ya!!" while Waka Flocka Flame wrote, "This so cap." Sports analyst Jalen Rose chimed in, "Your voice of inclusion and equality is questioned. LOVE."

Another Instagram user argued, "This has to be a joke! There's no way anyone thought that post was about Jewish people. Literally everyone uses the crucification of Jesus as a reference of betrayal. I'm shocked."

Meanwhile, National Director and CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt accepted Jamie's apology. "We welcome @iamjamiefoxx's apology and thank him for his clarification. Furthermore, we wish him well as he recovers from his prior hospitalization," he wrote on Twitter.

Jamie took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 5 to blast his "fake friends." He wrote in the since-deleted post, "They killed this dude named Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???!"

After liking the post, Jennifer Aniston clarified that she didn't support antisemitism. "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident," the "Friends" alum wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

Jamie later issued an apology, insisting that his words had been misunderstood. "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent," he penned.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," the Oscar winner further elaborated. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

