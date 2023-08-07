 

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post
Cover Images/mpi34/Faye's Vision
Celebrity

The 'They Cloned Tyrone' actor has issued an apology for his controversial post, but many fellow celebrities like Winnie and Jay Pharoah think that it was unnecessary.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Many celebrities have jumped to Jamie Foxx's defense after he was accused of anti-Semitism over his "fake friends" post. While the actor himself has apologized for the controversial post, the likes of Winnie Harlow and Jay Pharoah seemingly think that the apology was unnecessary.

Winnie was puzzled by the backlash, commenting on Jamie's apology, "I'm so confused .. it's so clear what you were saying." Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Jay added, "When you have to apologize for the truth, your voice is the minority."

Winnie Harlow's Comment

Winnie Harlow commented on Jamie Foxx's apology.

Kenya Barris commented, "Love you bro!!! Waitin' on ya!!" while Waka Flocka Flame wrote, "This so cap." Sports analyst Jalen Rose chimed in, "Your voice of inclusion and equality is questioned. LOVE."

Another Instagram user argued, "This has to be a joke! There's no way anyone thought that post was about Jewish people. Literally everyone uses the crucification of Jesus as a reference of betrayal. I'm shocked."

Stars Defended Jamie Foxx

Other celebrities defended Jamie.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, National Director and CEO of the Anti-Defamation League Jonathan Greenblatt accepted Jamie's apology. "We welcome @iamjamiefoxx's apology and thank him for his clarification. Furthermore, we wish him well as he recovers from his prior hospitalization," he wrote on Twitter.

Jonathan Greenblatt's Tweet

Jonathan Greenblatt accepted Jamie's apology.

Jamie took to his Instagram page on Friday, August 5 to blast his "fake friends." He wrote in the since-deleted post, "They killed this dude named Jesus... What do you think they'll do to you???!"

After liking the post, Jennifer Aniston clarified that she didn't support antisemitism. "This really makes me sick. I did not 'like' this post on purpose or by accident," the "Friends" alum wrote on her Instagram Story on Saturday. "And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds - I do NOT support antisemitism. And I truly don't tolerate HATE of any kind. Period."

Jamie later issued an apology, insisting that his words had been misunderstood. "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent," he penned.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more," the Oscar winner further elaborated. "I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

Lizzo Admits to Having 'Rough Day' Prior to Lawsuit, Is Defended by Grimes
Related Posts
Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Says He's Would've Died Without Sister Deidra Dixon's 'Decisions' Following Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Says He's Would've Died Without Sister Deidra Dixon's 'Decisions' Following Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional While Thanking Fans for Prayers in First Video Since Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional While Thanking Fans for Prayers in First Video Since Health Scare

Latest News
Selena Gomez and DJ Fred Again's Dinner Isn't a Date, Eyewitness Says
  • Aug 07, 2023

Selena Gomez and DJ Fred Again's Dinner Isn't a Date, Eyewitness Says

Raquel Leviss May Not Appear in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 at All
  • Aug 07, 2023

Raquel Leviss May Not Appear in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 at All

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show
  • Aug 07, 2023

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office
  • Aug 07, 2023

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick 'Saddened' to Call Off Their 2-Year Engagement
  • Aug 07, 2023

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick 'Saddened' to Call Off Their 2-Year Engagement

Lizzo Admits to Having 'Rough Day' Prior to Lawsuit, Is Defended by Grimes
  • Aug 07, 2023

Lizzo Admits to Having 'Rough Day' Prior to Lawsuit, Is Defended by Grimes

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren