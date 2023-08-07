Lizzo Admits to Having 'Rough Day' Prior to Lawsuit, Is Defended by Grimes

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Shinigami Eyes' singer recalls having nothing but pleasant experience with the 'Juice' singer despite the sexual harassment and hostile work environment accusations against the latter.

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo might hint something went wrong days before her former backing dancers filed a sexual harassment and toxic work environment lawsuit against her. In a candid interview with "60 Minutes Australia", the "About Damn Time" hitmaker opened up about having "a rough day."

"Even today, I was having a rough day," the 35-year-old Grammy winner admitted, "I was sad and stuff earlier today." The "Truth Hurts" singer went on to say, "And I still feel like, for some odd reason, even if I'm having a bad day or if I'm going through something, people still get good from it. Maybe I'm transmuting it, or maybe I'm an alchemist."

It's unclear if Lizzo's bad day had something to do with the rift between her and her ex-employees.

Meanwhile, Lizzo found a supporter in fellow musician Grimes. Making use of her Twitter account, the "Shinigami Eyes" singer showed support to the "Juice" artist as she recalled having nothing but pleasant experience with Lizzo despite the sexual harassment and hostile work environment accusations against the latter.

"I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe s**t is bad," Grimes wrote on the micro-blogging platform, which was rebranded to X. "But loyalty matters to me."

She continued defending Lizzo, "Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was 'cool,' and she checked in in me when no one cared. I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just two my cents."

"I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I'd never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry," Grimes further gushed. "I struggle to believe she would so radically changed. Tired of culture that seeks to destroy it's greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing," so she concluded.

Grimes showed support to Lizzo amid sexual harassment and hostile work enviroment accusations.

Grimes' support to Lizzo garnered mixed responses from her followers. One of them argued, "Grimes it's because you're rich and wealthy and have influence, Lizzo is a classist abuser who doesn't believe people 'on her level' deserve respect."

To that, Grimes clarified, "Lizzo was nice to me before elon when she blew up and I was still indie as fuck. She was nice to me in like 2012 before anyone cared abt either of us. She checked in while I was cancelled a f while I was pregnant when most people abandoned me because they didn't want the association, she was kind when was only a liability to her. I respect that hardcore. That's a good person."

Three of Lizzo's former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the singer earlier this month. In the suit, they claimed that they faced sexual harassment, as well as religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, among other allegations.

Later on August 3, Lizzo broke silence on the claims in a statement on Instagram. "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized," she wrote in a statement shared to Instagram.

Denying the allegations, the Detroit native added, "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional (sic)."

