 

Raquel Leviss May Not Appear in 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 at All

The 28-year-old reality star's co-stars allegedly doubt that she will appear in the upcoming season of the Bravo show which filming was restarted in June.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Raquel Leviss' "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars doubt she'll appear in season 11 of the show. The 28-year-old reality star hasn't shot a single scene for season 11 since filming restarted in June, and her co-stars are becoming convinced she won't join the fold at all, according to TMZ.

What's more, none of her co-stars, except Tom Sandoval, has been in touch with Raquel since they filmed the reunion episode of the show earlier this year. Since then, Raquel has spent time at a mental health facility, after it emerged that she'd had a months-long affair with Tom.

The affair led to Tom's split from Ariana Madix and prompted a backlash against Raquel. The reality star actually took to social media to apologise after news of the affair emerged.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes. The TV star - who recently returned home after spending some time at a mental health facility - said, "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"

