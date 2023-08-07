 

Ne-Yo Denies Condemning Parents Who Allow Their Underage Children to Change Their Gender

The 'Miss Independent' crooner, who is a father of seven, sets the record straight after stating that he doesn't agree with children changing their gender at a young age.

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has set the record straight. The "Miss Independent" hitmaker previously declared that he doesn't agree with children changing their gender at a young age, insisted that he wasn't condemning parents who allowed their kids to transition.

"1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE. Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine," the 43-year-old wrote in an Instagram comment. "I'm not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that's that."

"Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don't care if yours upsets anyone? Opinions aren't special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they're asked or not. I was actually asked mine," he continued. "Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war. Y'all do whatever the hell y'all want to. But my feelings on the matter are mine. Same way yours are yours. Meanwhile, I love everybody. Don't agree with some of y'all's ideals….but love you no less."

Ne-Yo, who shares Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, with former fiancee Monyetta Shaw; Shaffer Jr., seven, Roman, five, and Isabella, two, with ex-wife Crystal Renay; and Braiden, two, and Brixton, six months, with ex-girlfriend Sade Jenea, made his initial comment on VladTV. "I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, 'Daddy I wanna be a girl,' you just let him rock with that?" he said to Gloria Velez.

"Where did he get that? If you let this five-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a five year old, a six year old, a 12 year old, make a life-changing decision? When did that happen? Like, I don't understand that," the musician argued. "He can't drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?"

Ne-Yo insisted children should be encouraged to go against stereotypes, but that doesn't mean they need to change gender. He said, "I can't take credit for it, but I heard somebody say one time, if your son comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl,' ask your son, 'Son, what is a girl?' "

"What is he gonna do? He might want to play with dolls. All right, you want to play with dolls. Play with dolls," the crooner added. "But you're a boy playing with dolls. 'I want to wear pink.' Cool, wear pink, but you're a boy wearing pink."

