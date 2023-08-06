 

Ne-Yo Lambasts Parents Who Support Underage Children to Change Their Gender

Ne-Yo Lambasts Parents Who Support Underage Children to Change Their Gender
While he is supporting children to go against stereotypes, the 'Miss Independent' singer insists there is one line he wouldn't cross when it comes to gender.

  Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo has slammed parents who support their children changing gender at a young age. The "Miss Independent" singer - who shares Madilyn, 12, and Mason, 11, with former fiancee Monyetta Shaw; Shaffer Jr., seven, Roman, five, and Isabella, two, with ex-wife Crystal Renay; and Braiden, two, and Brixton, six months, with ex-girlfriend Sade Jenea - is baffled as to why mothers and fathers allow their offspring to make such "life-changing" decisions and accuses them of having "forgotten what the role of parent is."

"I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, 'Daddy I wanna be a girl,' you just let him rock with that?" he said to Gloria Velez for VladTV.

"Where did he get that? If you let this five-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he's gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a five year old, a six year old, a 12 year old, make a life-changing decision? When did that happen? Like, I don't understand that. He can't drive a car yet, but he can decide his sex?"

  Editors' Pick

Ne-Yo insisted children should be encouraged to go against stereotypes, but that doesn't mean they need to change gender. He said, "I can't take credit for it, but I heard somebody say one time, if your son comes to you and says, 'Daddy, I want to be a girl,' ask your son, 'Son, what is a girl?' "

"What is he gonna do? He might want to play with dolls. All right, you want to play with dolls. Play with dolls. But you're a boy playing with dolls. 'I want to wear pink.' Cool, wear pink, but you're a boy wearing pink."

The 43-year-old singer declared he comes from "an era" where a "man was a man and a woman was a woman" and while he is happy for people to identify how they want to, he won't "play the game." He continued, "There was two genders and that's just how I rocked. You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, that ain't my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game. I'm not gonna call you a goldfish."

