 

Paloma Faith Confirms Her Single Mom Status Following Rumor of Marriage Trouble

Paloma Faith Confirms Her Single Mom Status Following Rumor of Marriage Trouble
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Stone Cold Sober' singer confirms she has parted ways with her husband Leyman Lahcine as she tells her followers that she has just gone back from a holiday with her kids.

  • Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paloma Faith has announced her break-up from Leyman Lahcine. The 42-year-old singer was reported to have split from Leyman back in 2022, and she's now confirmed their break-up in a lengthy Instagram post about her recent holiday in Mallorca, Spain.

"Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak 'survival Spanish' (not bad considering I wasn't raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish)," Paloma - who has two daughters, aged five and two, with Leyman - wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

"I can single handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it's easier with others around, that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful."

  Editors' Pick

"Everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who's coming?). #singlemum #palomafaith #mallorca #helpfromfriends #family #summerholiday #mumlife #workaholic (sic)."

In 2020, meanwhile, Paloma admitted that long-term relationships are "difficult." The singer also suggested that making a life-long commitment actually goes against human nature.

Speaking to Overdue Magazine, the singer - who married Leyman in 2017 - explained, "Humanity has decided that we're meant to be with the same partner for life and actually it isn't that easy or that natural. The question is, is it forced upon us by societal expectation or is it truly in our nature? To remain with the person you love is difficult; it can be very dividing and not all relationships survive the first few years after having a child."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post
Related Posts
Paloma Faith Added to Performers Lineup at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Paloma Faith Added to Performers Lineup at King Charles' Coronation Concert

Paloma Faith Supports Jessie J to Go Ahead With Concert After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Paloma Faith Supports Jessie J to Go Ahead With Concert After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Paloma Faith Struggled to Walk for 3 Months After 21 Hours of Labor and Emergency C-Section

Paloma Faith Struggled to Walk for 3 Months After 21 Hours of Labor and Emergency C-Section

Paloma Faith 'Praying' for Baby Daughter's Speedy Recovery After Discharged From Hospital

Paloma Faith 'Praying' for Baby Daughter's Speedy Recovery After Discharged From Hospital

Latest News
Ne-Yo Denies Condemning Parents Who Allow Their Underage Children to Change Their Gender
  • Aug 07, 2023

Ne-Yo Denies Condemning Parents Who Allow Their Underage Children to Change Their Gender

Paloma Faith Confirms Her Single Mom Status Following Rumor of Marriage Trouble
  • Aug 07, 2023

Paloma Faith Confirms Her Single Mom Status Following Rumor of Marriage Trouble

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X
  • Aug 07, 2023

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle
  • Aug 07, 2023

Bella Hadid Proud of Herself After Recovering From Illness, Shares Photos of Her Health Struggle

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game
  • Aug 07, 2023

Tim Anderson Clowned After Being Knocked Down by Jose Ramirez During Brawl at Cleveland Game

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role
  • Aug 07, 2023

Scheana Shay Got Botox to Get 'Resting B**** Face' and Secure '90210' Role

Most Read
Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
Celebrity

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

'Lion King' Actor Clifton Oliver Dies at 47 After Battling Long Illness

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Tony Bennett's Wife Divulges His Final Words Before He Breathed His Last

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever