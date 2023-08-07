Paloma Faith Confirms Her Single Mom Status Following Rumor of Marriage Trouble

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Stone Cold Sober' singer confirms she has parted ways with her husband Leyman Lahcine as she tells her followers that she has just gone back from a holiday with her kids.

Aug 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paloma Faith has announced her break-up from Leyman Lahcine. The 42-year-old singer was reported to have split from Leyman back in 2022, and she's now confirmed their break-up in a lengthy Instagram post about her recent holiday in Mallorca, Spain.

"Just got back from holidays in Mallorca where I realised I speak 'survival Spanish' (not bad considering I wasn't raised with my dad speaking to me in Spanish)," Paloma - who has two daughters, aged five and two, with Leyman - wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

"I can single handedly do a flight with two kids alone, that I love the company of my kids but it's easier with others around, that I am blessed in a million ways and will always be grateful."

"Everything can wait (needed to learn this), that nothing needs to be a stressful as it often becomes (stress is accumulative) and that I probably should live in a place with a warmer climate (who's coming?). #singlemum #palomafaith #mallorca #helpfromfriends #family #summerholiday #mumlife #workaholic (sic)."

In 2020, meanwhile, Paloma admitted that long-term relationships are "difficult." The singer also suggested that making a life-long commitment actually goes against human nature.

Speaking to Overdue Magazine, the singer - who married Leyman in 2017 - explained, "Humanity has decided that we're meant to be with the same partner for life and actually it isn't that easy or that natural. The question is, is it forced upon us by societal expectation or is it truly in our nature? To remain with the person you love is difficult; it can be very dividing and not all relationships survive the first few years after having a child."

You can share this post!