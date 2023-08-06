 

Jamie Foxx Apologizes After He's Accused of Dissing Jewish With His 'Fake Friend' Post

Cover Images/ROGER WONG
The 'Django Unchained' actor sets the record straight on his now-deleted cryptic post about 'fake friend,' insisting he didn't take aim at Jewish community at all.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx has released an apology after he was accused of making anti-Semitic comments. The 55-year-old actor was hit with a backlash after one of his Instagram posts was widely perceived to have been aimed at the Jewish community.

"THEY KILLED THIS DUDE JESUS... WHAT DO YOU THINK THEY'LL DO TO YOU???! #fakefriends #fakelove (sic)," Jamie initially wrote on the photo-sharing platform.

However, Jamie has now taken to Instagram to issue an apology and to insist that his words had been misunderstood. The actor explained, "I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I'm sorry. That was never my intent.

"To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that's what I meant with 'they' not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended. Nothing but love always, Jamie Foxx (sic)."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Jamie was hospitalised with an undisclosed health problem. However, the actor recently took to social media to address his health troubles. The Hollywood star said in a video message, "First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that's prayed and sent me messages."

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far [the health problem] took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates but, to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying and cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through."

