Freddie Mercury's Moustache Comb Expected to Fetch High Price at Auction Due to DNA Left on It
The comb formerly used by the late Queen frontman to tidy up his moustache could be sold at a high price because bidder 'will be paying' for the rocker's DNA.

  • Aug 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Freddie Mercury's moustache comb is estimated to fetch £50,000 at auction. More than 1,400 items belonging to the former Queen frontman are scheduled to go under the hammer at Sotheby's in September, and Peter Freestone - his former live-in PA - has predicted that his moustache comb could attract a massive bid.

"It cost about £90. It was from Tiffany and Co, one of their little gift things. But it could go for £50,000 because they will be paying for the DNA of Freddie," Peter told the Sunday Mirror newspaper.

Peter, 68, explained that Freddie - who died in November 1991, aged 45 - actually used to send him to auctions to bid on his behalf. He said, "If Freddie was in the room, the prices would go to stupid money. On the morning of the sale I'd give him his cheque book, he would put his signature on it, and I'd go off to the auction. I was very lucky most of the time and would get what he wanted. He loved art, crystal vases, furniture and Japanese things."

Fans of the late musician are being given the chance to view the items in a free exhibition, before they're auctioned off. The collection will feature Freddie's grand piano, handwritten song lyrics and extravagant costumes, and Thomas Williams, Sotheby's furniture and decorative arts specialist, has suggested that it will offer a real insight into the former Queen star.

Thomas said, "Freddie was a hoarder, he didn't throw anything away. His possessions give us an extraordinary 360-degree view of the man, from his childhood until his death."

The exhibition, which is called "Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own", will run until September 5.

