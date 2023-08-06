Angus Cloud's Mom Breaks Silence on His Death, Addresses Overdose Rumor

Instagram Celebrity

Lisa Cloud acknowledges that her actor son may have overdosed 'accidentally and tragically' but insists it's 'abundantly clear' that he never intended to take his own life.

AceShowbiz - Angus Cloud's mother has claimed he "did not intend" to take his own life. The "Euphoria" actor was discovered dead at his family's California home on July 31 aged 25, and though he was in "deep grief" over the death of his father a few weeks before, Lisa Cloud has insisted her son's final day was "a joyful one" and it is "abundantly clear" he wasn't considering suicide.

"Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time. I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father's untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she wrote on Facebook.

"He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning (sic)."

Lisa admitted it is possible that a post-mortem examination may find Angus overdosed "accidentally and tragically" and his out at online speculation he took his own life. She continued, "I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world. His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

"His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn't result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case."

The actor's mother urged fans to carry out small gestures to honour Angus' memory. She concluded, "To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts (sic)."

Last year, Angus spoke about the head injury which Lisa referenced in her statement. He fell into a construction pit as a teenager and his mother insisted on taking him to hospital, where doctors discovered a brain injury that needed immediate treatment.

He told Variety, "I would have died. They cut my head open, they put some screws and a plate over where I broke my skull. I'm so blessed to just have minor brain damage. You know, it's so minor it ain't even really worth speaking about."

