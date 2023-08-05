 

Johnny Manziel Confesses He Planned for Gun Suicide Following End of NFL Career

Johnny Manziel Confesses He Planned for Gun Suicide Following End of NFL Career
In Netflix's upcoming documentary titled 'Untold: Johnny Football', the football quarterback recalls the moment he attempted to take his own life and prepared on how he would do it.

AceShowbiz - Johnny Manziel has confessed that he once planned for a gun suicide. In Netflix's "Untold: Johnny Football" documentary, the quarterback for the Zappers of Fan Controlled Football recalled the time he decided to take his own life after thinking that his NFL career was coming to an end.

In the documentary, per multiple reports, the 30-year-old athlete opened up about what he did when his life was hitting rock bottom. "I had planned to do everything that I wanted to do at that point in my life," he first confessed. "Spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life."

The former Heisman Trophy winner further recalled, "Months prior, I went and bought a gun I knew I was going to use. I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me."

Despite having it all planned, Johnny said that the gun did not work as it was supposed to when he attempted to pull the trigger. "Still to this day, [I] don't know what happened, but the gun just clicked on me," he stated.

On the reason why he tried to kill himself, Johnny explained, "I couldnt fix what I had done with...the NFL, with A&M, everything. At that point in time I didn't have that much of a relationship with my family. The ride was over." He added, "I think I was just running from problems. It was probably a $5 million bender. Direct self-sabotage, trying to burn this thing down."

Following his failed attempt, Johnny decided to go back to his home in Texas. He then started to focus on doing treatments for his recovery. In the documentary, his father, Paul Manziel, gave his two cents on Johnny's journey, "It's been a long, long road, and I don't know if it's been great or it’s been bad - that's kind of still up for debate."

"But we're blessed. And he's still with us. And we can mend all the fences still," Paul continued sharing. About his son's future, he is still optimistic. "I think Johnny's got a lot better days coming than what he's had," he assured.

Johnny's story will be shared through the "Untold: Johnny Football" documentary that is set to be released on Tuesday, August 8. In it, Johnny candidly talked about his golden years since becoming the 2012 winner of Heisman at Texas A&M, joining other players in Cleveland Browns in 2014, and hitting rock bottom after being cut from Browns in 2016.

