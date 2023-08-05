Shannon Beador Hits Back at Gina Kirschenheiter's Accusation of Copying Her Outfit

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' series regular wears a black leather mini skirt with matching lace, similar to the one that her co-star previously donned for a TV show appearance.



AceShowbiz - Shannon Beador has hit back at Gina Kirschenheiter. Having been accused of copying Gina's outfit, Shannon did not hold back to say that no one, including herself, noticed that her co-star on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" had worn an exact same skirt.

On Thursday, August 3, Shannon clapped back at Gina's allegation via Instagram. In the caption of a post, the 59-year-old reality TV star wrote, "@ginakirschenheiter, I'm not going to take it anymore. No one noticed you wearing that skirt on #WWHL… [a sleeping face emoji] (including myself)."

Shannon went on to brag, "But people noticed when I wore it. #59 #whoworeitbetter #imitationNOTimmatation." Along with the statement, she shared a series of photos, one of which displayed her wearing a short black leather skirt that came with black lace.

The TV personality was, at the time, striking a pose with Andy Cohen and Vicki Gunvalson. It came after her appearance in the Wednesday, August 2 episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen".

Gina herself had been seen wearing similar skirt when she was taping for the same program back in July. Upon learning that Shannon donned the exact same garment later on, the 39-year-old star of "RHOC" publicly dissed her co-star on her Instagram page. On August 3, she shared a picture of her wearing the black mini skirt next to a photo of Shannon donning the same garment.

Along with the photo collage, Gina sarcastically stated in the caption, "Glad to see another happy customer shopping my LTK links!! Check out my LTK to see what Shannon will be wearing next! #imitationisthegreatestformofflattery." She was making a reference to a link wherein she shared details of her outfits so that other people can shop the same clothing pieces.

Shannon's reaction to Gina's diss was quickly bombarded by others. In the comments section of her post, one Instagram user criticized, "I would expect more maturity out of a 59 year old. This post is disappointing. I hope you both do better in the future." Another chimed in, "This might be the most embarrassing ridiculous post ever. How old are you both ? Seriously."

A third, in the meantime, appeared to be siding with Shannon by writing, "The only thing everyone notices about Gina is her fake new voice lol [a smiling face with tears of joy emoji] She's not RH material."

