Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Facing Charges After Causing Chaos With Giveaway

Instagram Celebrity

Causing arrests and injuries at Union Square Park with his August 4 event, the popular personality on Twitch and YouTube is likely to be charged with incitement of a riot and unlawful assembly by the authorities.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kai Cenat landed himself in trouble with the law. Having caused mayhem with his giveaway event in a New York City park, the Twitch streamer is facing a number of charges in the wake of his arrest on Friday, August 4.

During a press conference, the New York Police Department stated that Kai will be charged with incitement of a riot and unlawful assembly. It came after the popular YouTube personality was taken into custody for drawing a huge crowd to Union Square in Manhattan that led to arrests and injuries in the afternoon.

On what actually happened, New York City Police Chief Jeffrey Maddrey explained that Kai made a post on social media "encouraging all of his followers to come to the park" because he was about to give away PS5 consoles and gift cards. He added, "Approximately 3 P.M., the post went viral and thousands of people began to arrive at Union Square, soon to park and the surrounding streets were overrun with people."

"They were obstructing both vehicular and pedestrian traffic," Jeffrey continued. "The NYPD responded by calling the mobilization in response to the large crowd. The crowd was swarmed when the influencer finally arrived at the park. Individuals in the park begin to commit acts of violence towards the police and the public."

"We had people walking around with shovels, axes and other tools from a construction trade. Additionally, individuals were also lighting fireworks and they were throwing them towards the police and towards each other," Jeffrey further elaborated. "We were able to eventually get [Kai] out of the park and remove him for safety reasons."

Jeffrey continued chronicling the incident, "The NYPD offered multiple opportunities for the crowd to leave. After numerous warnings and being hit with rocks and bottles and other debris, we started to make arrests to clear out the park. The total number of arrests is still being tallied at this point and we're still doing evaluations for some of our members. At this time, we successfully dispersed the park but we still have crowds mulling around Manhattan."

Kai himself made the giveaway announcement back on Wednesday, August 2. At the time, he informed his Twitch viewers that he would distribute a number of PS5 consoles, several PCs, keyboards, gaming chairs, headphones and gift cards. His video amassed more than 2 million views by Friday afternoon.

You can share this post!