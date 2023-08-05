Rita Ora Gives Fans a Look at Her and Taika Waititi's Intimate Wedding in 'You and I' Music Video

Music

The British singer, who popped the question to the 'Thor: Ragnarok' director, includes footage from their big day to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora finally gave fans a look at her and Taika Waititi's intimate wedding in the "You and I" music video. The clip arrived on Friday, August 4, one year after she and the filmmaker tied the knot.

The clip opens with the 32-year-old getting ready for her big day. She then changes into her white wedding dress and takes some pictures before she exchanges vows with her man.

After they say "I do" in front of some guests, the smiling couple shares a kiss and laughter. The British singer and the New Zealand native are photographed with the famous Hollywood sign in the background.

"I used to listen to the love songs on repeat/ Tryna figure out how they would work for me/ I just wanna dance with somebody/ Somebody who loved me," Rita sings in the opening verse. "Now I see you standing in our garden lights/ Damn, I knew when I got dressed to go that night/ That I finally found that somebody/ To stand by me."

Among the eight guests who attended Rita and Taika's wedding were her sister Elena and Taika's two daughters from his previous marriage to film producer Chelsea Winstanley as well as his best friend Jermaine Clement who flew in from New Zealand. The couple's loved ones who were not able to attend were able to watch the ceremony via a Zoom call.

Despite the small number of guests, Taika insisted that it made him happy "It was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn't have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple," he told Vogue. "I think just because we didn't have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."

Rita, who was the one to have popped the question, concurred by adding, "I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day." She went on to note, "We just all dressed up and got married."

