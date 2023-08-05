 

Rita Ora Gives Fans a Look at Her and Taika Waititi's Intimate Wedding in 'You and I' Music Video

Music

The British singer, who popped the question to the 'Thor: Ragnarok' director, includes footage from their big day to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora finally gave fans a look at her and Taika Waititi's intimate wedding in the "You and I" music video. The clip arrived on Friday, August 4, one year after she and the filmmaker tied the knot.

The clip opens with the 32-year-old getting ready for her big day. She then changes into her white wedding dress and takes some pictures before she exchanges vows with her man.

After they say "I do" in front of some guests, the smiling couple shares a kiss and laughter. The British singer and the New Zealand native are photographed with the famous Hollywood sign in the background.

  Editors' Pick

"I used to listen to the love songs on repeat/ Tryna figure out how they would work for me/ I just wanna dance with somebody/ Somebody who loved me," Rita sings in the opening verse. "Now I see you standing in our garden lights/ Damn, I knew when I got dressed to go that night/ That I finally found that somebody/ To stand by me."

Among the eight guests who attended Rita and Taika's wedding were her sister Elena and Taika's two daughters from his previous marriage to film producer Chelsea Winstanley as well as his best friend Jermaine Clement who flew in from New Zealand. The couple's loved ones who were not able to attend were able to watch the ceremony via a Zoom call.

Despite the small number of guests, Taika insisted that it made him happy "It was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn't have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple," he told Vogue. "I think just because we didn't have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."

Rita, who was the one to have popped the question, concurred by adding, "I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day." She went on to note, "We just all dressed up and got married."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren
Related Posts
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Only Had 8 Guests at Their 'Super Simple' Wedding

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Only Had 8 Guests at Their 'Super Simple' Wedding

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

Rita Ora Reflects on Her Evolution From First Album to Third One

Rita Ora Jokingly Says She Ruins Friendship With Now-Husband Taika Waititi by Doing This

Rita Ora Jokingly Says She Ruins Friendship With Now-Husband Taika Waititi by Doing This

Rita Ora Can See Herself Raising Her Children With Taika Waititi

Rita Ora Can See Herself Raising Her Children With Taika Waititi

Latest News
Rita Ora Gives Fans a Look at Her and Taika Waititi's Intimate Wedding in 'You and I' Music Video
  • Aug 05, 2023

Rita Ora Gives Fans a Look at Her and Taika Waititi's Intimate Wedding in 'You and I' Music Video

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren
  • Aug 05, 2023

50 Cent Dishes on His Crush on 'Sexy' Helen Mirren

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country
  • Aug 05, 2023

Jonathan Majors' Accuser Allegedly Fled the Country

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reflects on Stardom
  • Aug 05, 2023

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reflects on Stardom

Johnny Manziel Confesses He Planned for Gun Suicide Following End of NFL Career
  • Aug 05, 2023

Johnny Manziel Confesses He Planned for Gun Suicide Following End of NFL Career

Sinead O'Connor Warned She Would've Been Smacked by Joe Pesci for Ripping the Pope's Pic
  • Aug 05, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Warned She Would've Been Smacked by Joe Pesci for Ripping the Pope's Pic

Most Read
Jonas Brothers' Cover Gave Busted's Matt Willis Hefty Paycheck to Pay Off His Mortgage
Music

Jonas Brothers' Cover Gave Busted's Matt Willis Hefty Paycheck to Pay Off His Mortgage

Sinead O'Connor Refused to Call Herself Pop Star: 'I'm Just a Troubled Soul'

Sinead O'Connor Refused to Call Herself Pop Star: 'I'm Just a Troubled Soul'

Taylor Swift Fever Hits Los Angeles Ahead of Her Concert Series in the City

Taylor Swift Fever Hits Los Angeles Ahead of Her Concert Series in the City

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Noel Gallagher Hates Playing at Big Arena, Isn't 'Cut Out' to Wow Crowd Like Bono and Chris Martin

Travis Scott Slammed by KayCyy Over 'Utopia' Credit Snub

Travis Scott Slammed by KayCyy Over 'Utopia' Credit Snub

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Josh Homme Hates Musicians Who Complain About Their Hit Singles

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Doja Cat Drops Her Eyeball in Bizarre MV for 'Paint the Town Red'

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Ciara and Chris Brown Dance on Speeding Trucks in 'How We Roll' MV

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital

Tori Kelly Eager to Return to Stage After Discharged From Hospital