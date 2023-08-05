Trippie Redd Sings From His Grave in 'Left 4 Dead' Visuals

Music

The new music video shows the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Lamar White II, lamenting a breakup and the consequences of taking love for granted from his grave.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Trippie Redd gets deep in his latest music video. On Friday, July 4, the emcee unleashed "Left 4 Dead" and alongside its visuals, which is directed by Glenn Michael.

In the clip, the 24-year-old laments a breakup and the consequences of taking love for granted from his grave. There are a group of people who visit his burial place. While some of them mourn the rapper's death, others are seemingly happy with it.

"Wish it could fade, ooh, you left me for dead/ I miss the tricks she used to do in my bed," Trippie spits six feet under the ground before rising up to the surface. "You switched so quick I couldn't even comprehend/ You showed me why I can't be f**kin' 'round with love."

"Left 4 Dead" is expected to appear on Trippie's upcoming fifth mixtape, "A Love Letter to You 5". The project also features previously-released singles, "Last Days" and "Took My Breath Away" featuring Skye Morales.

Back in June, Trippie dropped his fifth studio album, "MANSION MUSIK". To celebrate the release, he treated fans to a music video for one of its tracks, "ATLANTIS" ft. Chief Keef.

The Nolan Riddle-directed clip finds Trippie, born Michael Lamar White II, delivering his bars underneath dark skies. He joins his collaborator rapping his own verse in a room full of graffiti.

"Chillin' in a mansion/ Crib with expansion/ All my diamonds dancin' (Yeah), my crib look like Atlantis/ Pull up outstandin', know we livin' lavish," Trippie raps in the opening verse. "I cannot panic, went and bought a Patek/ Up like a spaceship, you up like a attic/ Up my race, like I'm off a Addy."

You can share this post!