 

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Only Had 8 Guests at Their 'Super Simple' Wedding

Cover Images/PA Images
The 'Thor: Ragnarok' director is glad not having to deal with 'stressful' wedding frenzy as it only took him and singer wife two weeks to plan a 'super simple' ceremony.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora prepared for her wedding to Taika Waititi in just two weeks after proposing to him on holiday. The couple tied the knot at their home in Los Angeles on August 4, 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs, California - and it's now been revealed she wore three Tom Ford outfits on the big day and the couple danced to a performance by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"She proposed to me, and I said 'yes' instantly," Taika told Vogue about the proposal. The "Thor: Ragnarok" director added of the wedding, "It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in L.A. with a small group of friends."

The couple said "I do" in front of a group of eight guests which included Rita's sister Elena and Taika's two daughters from his previous marriage to film producer Chelsea Winstanley as well as his best friend Jermaine Clement who flew in from New Zealand. The couple's loved ones who were not able to attend were able to watch the ceremony via a Zoom call.

Rita wore a Tom Ford gown for their vows and was walked down the aisle by her sister. She later changed into another Ford gown for the afterparty at their friend Guy Oseary's house before debuting a third outfit - white trousers and an open shirt.

The Elvis impersonator's performance was a gift from a friend and the couple's wedding cake was a simple white iced sponge emblazoned with the words, "We're married b******!!!"

Taika insisted he was happy to keep the big day simple, telling the magazine, "It was beautiful. Just having close friends and not having it too big. We didn't have table settings or any of the stressful things that go along with weddings, and it was nice to just have it super simple ... I think just because we didn't have the pressure of having caterers and all of these things, you know, people turning up late, and all of the different moving parts."

Rita concurred, adding, "I felt really peaceful actually. It was almost like another day. We just all dressed up and got married."

