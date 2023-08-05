 

DJ Khaled Gushes About Feeling 'Great and Vibrant' After Losing Over 20 Pounds From Playing Golf

DJ Khaled Gushes About Feeling 'Great and Vibrant' After Losing Over 20 Pounds From Playing Golf
Instagram
Celebrity

The 47-year-old record producer reveals in an interview that he goes golfing while his wife Nicole Tuck, with whom he shares two children together, does yoga.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled's hobby of playing golf has brought a great benefit for him. The "All I Do Is Win" hitmaker revealed that he lost more than 20 pounds by playing golf, making him feel "great and vibrant" now.

"My wife loves yoga. I love golf," the 47-year-old told Page Six. "So while she does yoga, I am golfing. I might eat more than I am supposed to eat - but I've been working on that a lot more lately. I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant."

"I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today, ever since I've been playing golf," the record producer went on sharing. "It may not be a lot to y'all, but it is a lot to me."

  Editors' Pick

DJ Khaled then noted, "The only thing I want to curb is that I love chocolate chip cookies. I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That's why I golf everyday, and exercise everyday." He concluded, "So I kind of want to make sure I don't overeat… but you know, I'm like everybody, I get excited."

Back in 2019, DJ Khaled bragged about reaching his goal of 250 lbs from his initial weight of 293 lbs, thanks to his partnership with Weight Watchers. "A year ago I told y'all it's coming OFF! I started at 293 lbs and now I'm OFFICIALLY 250 lbs!! They CALL ME SLIM JIM!!" he wrote alongside a video of him FaceTiming Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as he shared his excitement.

"Thank you @ww for changing my life!!" the father of two continued. "And i ain't stopping! We gon keep winning with the Freestyle Program!! I promise you!! It's coming OFF! Join me and win with me on @WW. The new Weight Watchers. I'm not racing! I'm not speeding! I'm cruising! Ride with me through the journey."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Madonna 'Happy' to Confirm She Will Be Performing Again After Health Scare
Related Posts
DJ Khaled Thanks Diddy for Giving 'Biggest Donation' to His We the Best Foundation

DJ Khaled Thanks Diddy for Giving 'Biggest Donation' to His We the Best Foundation

Diddy, Jeezy, Timbaland and More Show Up at DJ Khaled's Golf Tournament

Diddy, Jeezy, Timbaland and More Show Up at DJ Khaled's Golf Tournament

DJ Khaled and Wife Nicole Tuck 'Praying and Trying' to Have a Daughter

DJ Khaled and Wife Nicole Tuck 'Praying and Trying' to Have a Daughter

DJ Khaled All Smiles on Golf Day Despite 'So Much Pain' After Epic Surfing Fall

DJ Khaled All Smiles on Golf Day Despite 'So Much Pain' After Epic Surfing Fall

Latest News
Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe
  • Aug 05, 2023

Tori Spelling Walks Around RV Campsite in Bathrobe

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare
  • Aug 05, 2023

Jamie Foxx Blasts 'Fake Friends' on Cryptic Post After Health Scare

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her
  • Aug 05, 2023

Distressed Anya Taylor-Joy Appears to Hold Back Tears as Husband Malcolm McRae Comforts Her

Rob Schneider Remembers 'Lovely' Sinead O'Connor Despite Her Controversial 'SNL' Stunt
  • Aug 05, 2023

Rob Schneider Remembers 'Lovely' Sinead O'Connor Despite Her Controversial 'SNL' Stunt

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever
  • Aug 05, 2023

Snooki Describes Joy Behar as 'Rudest Celebrity' Ever

Shenae Grimes-Beech Dismisses Meghan Markle's 'Blip'-Like Cameo on '90210'
  • Aug 05, 2023

Shenae Grimes-Beech Dismisses Meghan Markle's 'Blip'-Like Cameo on '90210'

Most Read
Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions
Celebrity

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV

Tori Spelling Faces 'Real' Financial Crisis After Spotted Living in RV