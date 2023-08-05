DJ Khaled Gushes About Feeling 'Great and Vibrant' After Losing Over 20 Pounds From Playing Golf

Instagram Celebrity

The 47-year-old record producer reveals in an interview that he goes golfing while his wife Nicole Tuck, with whom he shares two children together, does yoga.

Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled's hobby of playing golf has brought a great benefit for him. The "All I Do Is Win" hitmaker revealed that he lost more than 20 pounds by playing golf, making him feel "great and vibrant" now.

"My wife loves yoga. I love golf," the 47-year-old told Page Six. "So while she does yoga, I am golfing. I might eat more than I am supposed to eat - but I've been working on that a lot more lately. I have been feeling so amazing and inspired. I just feel great, and vibrant."

"I was 290 about two months ago, and I am 267 today, ever since I've been playing golf," the record producer went on sharing. "It may not be a lot to y'all, but it is a lot to me."

DJ Khaled then noted, "The only thing I want to curb is that I love chocolate chip cookies. I love Cinnamon Toast Crunch. That's why I golf everyday, and exercise everyday." He concluded, "So I kind of want to make sure I don't overeat… but you know, I'm like everybody, I get excited."

Back in 2019, DJ Khaled bragged about reaching his goal of 250 lbs from his initial weight of 293 lbs, thanks to his partnership with Weight Watchers. "A year ago I told y'all it's coming OFF! I started at 293 lbs and now I'm OFFICIALLY 250 lbs!! They CALL ME SLIM JIM!!" he wrote alongside a video of him FaceTiming Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as he shared his excitement.

"Thank you @ww for changing my life!!" the father of two continued. "And i ain't stopping! We gon keep winning with the Freestyle Program!! I promise you!! It's coming OFF! Join me and win with me on @WW. The new Weight Watchers. I'm not racing! I'm not speeding! I'm cruising! Ride with me through the journey."

