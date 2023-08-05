 

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The new report comes after months of split speculation as the Oscar-winning actor and his 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-star were last seen together at the BAFTA Awards in London back in February.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have reportedly called it quits after more than 5 years together. The Oscar-winning star and his "Bohemian Rhapsody" co-star went separate ways earlier this year after "growing apart," a new report claimed.

"Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare," a source told The Sun on Friday, August 4. "They were together for a long time but had grown apart."

The insider went on to share that both of the actors "are moving on with their lives and busy with work." As for the "Mr. Robot" alum, "Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself. He asked [Emma Corrin] to join him to watch Bruce Springsteen at BST last month and they had a great time. Rami is enjoying life and living it up."

  Editors' Pick

The breakup report came after months of split speculation as the now-exes were last seen together at the BAFTA Awards in London back in February. Further fueling the rumor, Rami was photographed holding hands with a mystery blonde while leaving his hotel to head to Bruce's concert at Hyde Park, where he was seen singing-along with "The Crown" star.

The Freddie Mercury depicter in "Bohemian Rhapsody" was also seen enjoying drinks at a pub in Notting Hill, West London with Dominic Cooper and Rachel Brosnahan. Rami and "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" actress were then pictured strolling through nearby Primrose Hill while giggling and clutching plastic glasses of what appeared to be rose wine.

"Rami is very private. When you go out with him he's like catnip to the ladies because he's so sweet and charming. But he never talks about his love life," a source explained. "He and Lucy are very sweet together but there have been rumours for months they've split."

Meanwhile, Lucy was spotted at Wimbledon alone a week ago. The actress, who played Mary Austin in "Bohemian Rhapsody", went to the sports event with the "Oppenheimer" star in recent years.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

DJ Khaled Gushes About Feeling 'Great and Vibrant' After Losing Over 20 Pounds From Playing Golf
Related Posts
Rami Malek in Talks to Play Legendary Buster Keaton in Biopic

Rami Malek in Talks to Play Legendary Buster Keaton in Biopic

Rami Malek Looks Back at the Time He Feared for His Life While Filming 'No Time to Die'

Rami Malek Looks Back at the Time He Feared for His Life While Filming 'No Time to Die'

Kate Middleton Caught Off Guard by Rami Malek's Questions

Kate Middleton Caught Off Guard by Rami Malek's Questions

Rami Malek Convinced He Was Pranked With Email From Robert Downey Jr.

Rami Malek Convinced He Was Pranked With Email From Robert Downey Jr.

Latest News
Zachary Levi Clarifies His 'So Dumb' Comments on Actors Strike Rules After Backlash
  • Aug 05, 2023

Zachary Levi Clarifies His 'So Dumb' Comments on Actors Strike Rules After Backlash

Madonna 'Happy' to Confirm She Will Be Performing Again After Health Scare
  • Aug 05, 2023

Madonna 'Happy' to Confirm She Will Be Performing Again After Health Scare

Whitney Port Treats Herself to Ice Cream After Opening Up About Her Weight Issues
  • Aug 05, 2023

Whitney Port Treats Herself to Ice Cream After Opening Up About Her Weight Issues

DJ Khaled Gushes About Feeling 'Great and Vibrant' After Losing Over 20 Pounds From Playing Golf
  • Aug 05, 2023

DJ Khaled Gushes About Feeling 'Great and Vibrant' After Losing Over 20 Pounds From Playing Golf

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating
  • Aug 05, 2023

Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.
  • Aug 05, 2023

Taylor Swift Shares 'Special' Moment With Kobe Bryant's Daughter at 'Eras Tour' Show in L.A.

Most Read
Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions
Celebrity

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears See-Through Nude Top During Italy Outing

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

Ex-NBA Star Dwayne Bacon's Rapper Brother 350Heem Fatally Shot at His Album Release Party

Ex-NBA Star Dwayne Bacon's Rapper Brother 350Heem Fatally Shot at His Album Release Party