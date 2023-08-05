Rami Malek Copes Well After Splitting From Lucy Boynton Following 5 Years of Dating

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The new report comes after months of split speculation as the Oscar-winning actor and his 'Bohemian Rhapsody' co-star were last seen together at the BAFTA Awards in London back in February.

AceShowbiz - Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton have reportedly called it quits after more than 5 years together. The Oscar-winning star and his "Bohemian Rhapsody" co-star went separate ways earlier this year after "growing apart," a new report claimed.

"Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare," a source told The Sun on Friday, August 4. "They were together for a long time but had grown apart."

The insider went on to share that both of the actors "are moving on with their lives and busy with work." As for the "Mr. Robot" alum, "Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself. He asked [Emma Corrin] to join him to watch Bruce Springsteen at BST last month and they had a great time. Rami is enjoying life and living it up."

The breakup report came after months of split speculation as the now-exes were last seen together at the BAFTA Awards in London back in February. Further fueling the rumor, Rami was photographed holding hands with a mystery blonde while leaving his hotel to head to Bruce's concert at Hyde Park, where he was seen singing-along with "The Crown" star.

The Freddie Mercury depicter in "Bohemian Rhapsody" was also seen enjoying drinks at a pub in Notting Hill, West London with Dominic Cooper and Rachel Brosnahan. Rami and "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" actress were then pictured strolling through nearby Primrose Hill while giggling and clutching plastic glasses of what appeared to be rose wine.

"Rami is very private. When you go out with him he's like catnip to the ladies because he's so sweet and charming. But he never talks about his love life," a source explained. "He and Lucy are very sweet together but there have been rumours for months they've split."

Meanwhile, Lucy was spotted at Wimbledon alone a week ago. The actress, who played Mary Austin in "Bohemian Rhapsody", went to the sports event with the "Oppenheimer" star in recent years.

