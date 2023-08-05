Madonna 'Happy' to Confirm She Will Be Performing Again After Health Scare

Facebook Music

Through a statement she shares via social media, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker confirms that the 're-routed tour schedule' of her 'Celebration Tour' will be announced in a few days.

AceShowbiz - Madonna will be taking the stage again in the near future. After being forced to postpone dates of her "Celebration Tour" due to her health scare, the "Like a Prayer" songstress is happy to confirm that the new dates of her concerts will be revealed anytime this August.

The 64-year-old legendary singer shared the good news via Instagram Story and Twitter simultaneously on Friday, August 4. Over a photo of a hand holding a yellow flower, she wrote, "I'm happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days!" She went on to say, "See You Soon for a well-deserved Celebration!"

In that same announcement, the "Papa Don't Preach" singer did not forget to express her appreciation to her loyal fans. She penned, "Thank you again for your incredible Support and Patience over these past few weeks."

Madonna had to be hospitalized in the ICU for a number of days in June because of "a serious bacterial infection." On July 10, she shared an update on her health with her fans through an Instagram post that read, "Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

The "Material Girl" hitmaker further recalled, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

Madonna has not stopped updating her fans on her condition ever since. On July 27, she shared her excitement for being able to do several dance moves again. She uploaded a video of her dancing to her 1984 song "Lucky Star" via Instagram, and wrote in the caption, "To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!"

The "Take a Bow" singer additionally thanked her loved ones and her devotees by writing, "Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!" She continued, "And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album."

