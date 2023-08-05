 

Dean McDermott Gets Mad at Tori Spelling for Living in RV, Accuses Her of Seeking Pity

Rumor has it, the 'Due South' actor is appalled and furious his estranged wife refused help and took their kids to live in a motorhome as he accuses her of looking for sympathy.

AceShowbiz - Dean McDermott is reportedly "mortified" his estranged wife Tori Spelling and their five children are living in a motorhome. The "Due South" actor, 56 - who has children Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress Tori, 50 - is also angry she has apparently been turning down offers from her mum and friends for accommodation and living in an RV for "sympathy," sources close to the actor claims.

"Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori's friends. They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money," a source told the Daily Mail.

The insider added Dean's "main concern" is his kids and is "furious" Tori seems to have turned down friends' offers for lodging and instead has been residing in roadside motels and RVs.

They said, "Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child. She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean."

Tori was photographed on Wednesday, August 2 in an RV with her kids in Ventura County, California. She was forced to move her family out of a rental home earlier this year after discovering an "extreme" mould infestation was causing them to suffer serious health issues - and was later seen living with her kids at $100-a-night motel.

Sources say Tori is facing "real" financial woes.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight about her latest move into an RV, "The mould situation (at her house) is real, but it has been difficult for her to find a place to stay during it because her financial situation is not great."

They added Tori is "doing her best to make things work and take care of her kids," and is apparently viewing her trailer park stay "as a mini vacation rather than a living situation."

Tori was seen in Ventura County living in a Sunseeker E450 RV, which and features a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and living room, according to Mail Online. It reported the group were seen unloading possessions from the vehicle including camping chairs, a cooler, a stove and pop-up table.

Sunseeker models usually come with a living room dinette with sofas that can be turned down into beds.

After being spotted living at a motel in July, sources insisted it had nothing to do with her rumoured split from Dean.

