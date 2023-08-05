 

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday
Cover Images/John Rainford
Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoyed a movie night with her friends for an early birthday celebration while her husband stayed at their Montecito mansion.

  • Aug 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex reportedly has celebrated her 42nd birthday early by going to see the "Barbie" movie with her friends - but not Prince Harry. The former "Suits" actress, 42, is reported to see the film with Portia De Rossi, 50, and other pals at a Santa Barbara theatre earlier this week, while her husband the Duke of Sussex, 38, stayed home at their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Meghan "kept the festivities going by joining friends at the posh San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara" on Monday, July 31 night, a source also told Page Six. The outlet added, "We hear the controversial royal posed for photos and made videos with a bachelorette group that was celebrating at the hotel." It said an onlooker revealed, "Meghan went over to wish the bride good luck."

Even though Harry stayed home while Meghan apparently attended "Barbie", the Sussexes were spotted on Wednesday, August 3 having dinner at celebrity favourite restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito.

Page Six said Meghan and Harry planned to spend her 42nd on Friday, August 4 "at home with their two children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two."

Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan presented a united front to the world in the face of widespread reports their marriage is in trouble. The couple sat cosily side-by-side on Wednesday, August 2 for a video in support of the young people's foundation the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund after reports they have been spending time apart.

  Editors' Pick

As they spoke about their two children, Harry said about the good cause, "Thank you for doing everything that you do. Our kids especially are incredibly grateful." Meghan chimed in, "They don't know it yet, but they will."

The couple made the clip as their Archewell Foundation is on the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund Advisory Committee. The video comes after Harry and Meghan's big-money Spotify deal ended in June, while the Duke of Sussex's green travel project Travalyst made a major announcement about a huge revamp in May without mentioning him.

Their appearance also comes as it was announced the couple will attend the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf together next month for the events between September 9 and 16.

Insiders have denied widespread reports in the US the couple have been giving each other space. One source insisted Page Six, "It's not true - it's literally made up."

The reports the couple were taking time apart were spurred on by the fact Meghan has hardly returned to the UK since Megxit, and was not with Harry when he returned to Britain in May to see his father King Charles' coronation at London's Westminster Abbey. A source told The Sun, "Harry was desperate to come back for the Coronation and spend quality time with his family."

Meghan stayed in their mansion in California for their boy Archie's fourth birthday.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tori Spelling's Mom Mutes Comment Section on Instagram Due to Backlash Amid Tori's Financial Issue

Dean McDermott Gets Mad at Tori Spelling for Living in RV, Accuses Her of Seeking Pity
Related Posts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a 'Nice Time' at Her Early Birthday Dinner

Meghan Markle Ready to Launch Instagram Page

Meghan Markle Ready to Launch Instagram Page

Meghan Markle Thrills Inspiring Youth With 'Really Sweet' Message for Youngster's Family

Meghan Markle Thrills Inspiring Youth With 'Really Sweet' Message for Youngster's Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put On a United Front in New Video Amid Split Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Put On a United Front in New Video Amid Split Rumors

Latest News
Dean McDermott Gets Mad at Tori Spelling for Living in RV, Accuses Her of Seeking Pity
  • Aug 05, 2023

Dean McDermott Gets Mad at Tori Spelling for Living in RV, Accuses Her of Seeking Pity

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher
  • Aug 05, 2023

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday
  • Aug 05, 2023

Meghan Markle Ditched Prince Harry as She Went on 'Barbie' Movie Date With Pals to Mark Her Birthday

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary
  • Aug 05, 2023

Sophia Bush Files for Divorce From Grant Hughes Weeks After Celebrating First Wedding Anniversary

'Breaking Bad' Star Mark Margolis Died at 83 While in Hospital
  • Aug 05, 2023

'Breaking Bad' Star Mark Margolis Died at 83 While in Hospital

Akbar V Disses Cardi B for Allegedly Shading Her on New Track 'Jealousy' ft. Offset
  • Aug 05, 2023

Akbar V Disses Cardi B for Allegedly Shading Her on New Track 'Jealousy' ft. Offset

Most Read
Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel
Celebrity

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Meghan Markle Thinks Kate Middleton Is Never Held Accountable for Her Actions

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

'Traumatized' Angus Cloud Couldn't Attend Dad's Ashes Scattering Ceremony Days Before His Death

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock 'Hoping' for Miracle Amid Rocky Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Spills Out of Tiny Bikini Top and Goes Barefoot in Italy

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage

Lenny Hochstein Blasts 'Selfish' Lisa for Treating Him 'Like a Servant' During Marriage