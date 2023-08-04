 

Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners

Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners
Celebrity

The remains of the late 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker have reportedly been returned to her closed one, roughly a week after she was found dead in a London apartment.

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor's remains have reportedly been sent back to her family. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was discovered dead in her London apartment aged 56 on July 26 and it's now being reported that John Thompson - clerk of the London Inner South district for Southwark Coroners Court - has said an "autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death" before the release of her body to her family.

According to a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of the senior coroner, Andrew Harris, the autopsy report may not be received "for some weeks." However, the Irish Times reports officials will only publicly release the cause of her death if an inquest is opened into her death.

Mum-of-four Sinead was found dead by London Metropolitan Police officers in her apartment just off Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, with her death sparking a flood of tributes from fans, famous faces, human rights campaigners, her neighbours and politicians including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

  Editors' Pick

In the days leading up to her death - which came 18 months after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane - the singer told fans she had moved back to London from her native Ireland for the first time in 23 years to work on what turned out to be her final album.

Police have said the death of the singer - who also had sons Jake, 36, Yeshua, 16, and 27-year-old daughter Roisin - was not suspicious.

Appealing for privacy in a statement that announced her death, Sinead's family stated, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Opens Up on Stroke That Left Him Paralyzed

Lizzo's Former Dancers Disheartened by Her Dismissal of Their Sexual Harassment Allegation
Related Posts
Sinead O'Connor Refused to Call Herself Pop Star: 'I'm Just a Troubled Soul'

Sinead O'Connor Refused to Call Herself Pop Star: 'I'm Just a Troubled Soul'

Sinead O'Connor Worried Miley Cyrus Might've Been Led to Believe It's 'Cool' to Be Naked

Sinead O'Connor Worried Miley Cyrus Might've Been Led to Believe It's 'Cool' to Be Naked

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Sinead O'Connor Admitted to Be Jealous of Her Sister's Beautiful Hair in Resurfaced Interview

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'

Latest News
Meghan Markle Ready to Launch Instagram Page
  • Aug 04, 2023

Meghan Markle Ready to Launch Instagram Page

Boosie Badazz Learns to 'Take Accountability' as He Checks Into Anger Management
  • Aug 04, 2023

Boosie Badazz Learns to 'Take Accountability' as He Checks Into Anger Management

Donald Trump Says He's Being Prosecuted as He's Leading by 'Substantial Numbers' in Presidential Bid
  • Aug 04, 2023

Donald Trump Says He's Being Prosecuted as He's Leading by 'Substantial Numbers' in Presidential Bid

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome
  • Aug 04, 2023

Celine Dion Still Hopeful Though There's No 'Medicine That Works' for Stiff Person Syndrome

'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Expecting First Child With Husband Michael Fogel: I Am So Excited
  • Aug 04, 2023

'Bachelor' Alum Amanda Stanton Is Expecting First Child With Husband Michael Fogel: I Am So Excited

Angus Cloud Gets Emotional Send-Off at Candlelight Vigil in Oakland After Tragic Death
  • Aug 04, 2023

Angus Cloud Gets Emotional Send-Off at Candlelight Vigil in Oakland After Tragic Death

Most Read
Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public
Celebrity

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her

Sofia Vergara Hands Her Dog to Joe Manganiello Amid Divorce as the Pooch 'Hates' Her