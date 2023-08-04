Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners

Celebrity

The remains of the late 'Nothing Compares 2 U' hitmaker have reportedly been returned to her closed one, roughly a week after she was found dead in a London apartment.

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor's remains have reportedly been sent back to her family. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was discovered dead in her London apartment aged 56 on July 26 and it's now being reported that John Thompson - clerk of the London Inner South district for Southwark Coroners Court - has said an "autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death" before the release of her body to her family.

According to a statement issued by Mr Thompson on behalf of the senior coroner, Andrew Harris, the autopsy report may not be received "for some weeks." However, the Irish Times reports officials will only publicly release the cause of her death if an inquest is opened into her death.

Mum-of-four Sinead was found dead by London Metropolitan Police officers in her apartment just off Coldharbour Lane in Brixton, with her death sparking a flood of tributes from fans, famous faces, human rights campaigners, her neighbours and politicians including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

In the days leading up to her death - which came 18 months after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane - the singer told fans she had moved back to London from her native Ireland for the first time in 23 years to work on what turned out to be her final album.

Police have said the death of the singer - who also had sons Jake, 36, Yeshua, 16, and 27-year-old daughter Roisin - was not suspicious.

Appealing for privacy in a statement that announced her death, Sinead's family stated, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

