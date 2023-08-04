 

Lizzo's Former Dancers Disheartened by Her Dismissal of Their Sexual Harassment Allegation

Lizzo's Former Dancers Disheartened by Her Dismissal of Their Sexual Harassment Allegation
Instagram
Celebrity

The backing dancers who launched a lawsuit against the 'Juice' hitmaker find the star's statement regarding their complaints 'disheartening and disappointing.'

  • Aug 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo's backing dancers have reacted to the singer's statement branding their mistreatment allegations as "fabricated." The "About Damn Time" star, 35, is slapped with a lawsuit by Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination, and on Wednesday, August 2 said their lawsuit, filed a day earlier, was an attack on her character and professionalism and dismissed them as "false" and "sensationalised."

In their lawsuit, the dancers also alleged she pressured them to engage with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam and pushed them into eating bananas sticking from sex workers' vaginas in the nightspot.

In their first UK interview about the allegations, the three told Channel 4 News of their "shock" at Lizzo's dismissal of their allegations. Crystal said, "Initially for me it just further deepened my disappointment in regards to how I was feeling and how I was treated."

"I think the overall theme in all this is that our experiences were our experiences and our traumas were our traumas. In bringing that forward, it feels like it was disregarded completely. It feels like we were made out to be putting out false allegations when that's not the case."

She added it was "very disheartening" to read the statement issued by Lizzo on Wednesday, especially considering what stands for "in regards to women's empowerment."

  Editors' Pick

Adrianna said, "I just think it's disheartening and disappointing. It's shocking to read a statement like that. In her words and the way she's saying this – it's invalidating not only our experience that she was there first-hand to witness."

"She mentioned something in this statement (around) protecting women - where was that same sentiment when I stated to her and wanted to talk out things and saying I'm resigning because I feel unsafe, I feel unheard, I'm disrespected."

Lizzo had said in a statement on her Instagram, "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

Arianna, Crystal and Noelle have also accused "Big Grrrl Big Touring" and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley of creating a "sexually charged and uncomfortable" work environment in their lawsuit against Lizzo.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found
Related Posts
Lizzo Denies Sexual Harassment Accusations, Hits Back at Accusers for 'Inappropriate' Conduct

Lizzo Denies Sexual Harassment Accusations, Hits Back at Accusers for 'Inappropriate' Conduct

Lizzo's Accuser Opens Up About the Hostile Working Environtment in First Interview Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo's Accuser Opens Up About the Hostile Working Environtment in First Interview Amid Lawsuit

Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit

Oscar-Nominated Director Sophia Nahli Allison Accuses 'Bully' Lizzo of Racism Amid Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Lizzo Talked About Her Interest in Banana Sex-Show Years Before Bombshell Lawsuit

Latest News
Angus Cloud Gets Emotional Send-Off at Candlelight Vigil in Oakland After Tragic Death
  • Aug 04, 2023

Angus Cloud Gets Emotional Send-Off at Candlelight Vigil in Oakland After Tragic Death

Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners
  • Aug 04, 2023

Sinead O'Connor's Body Released to Her Family by Coroners

Cardi B's Lawyers Praise Police's 'Diligent' Decision Not to Charge Her in Mic-Throwing Incident
  • Aug 04, 2023

Cardi B's Lawyers Praise Police's 'Diligent' Decision Not to Charge Her in Mic-Throwing Incident

Lizzo's Former Dancers Disheartened by Her Dismissal of Their Sexual Harassment Allegation
  • Aug 04, 2023

Lizzo's Former Dancers Disheartened by Her Dismissal of Their Sexual Harassment Allegation

Jessie J Overwhelmed With Exhaustion and Lack of Sleep as She's Left Alone With Baby
  • Aug 04, 2023

Jessie J Overwhelmed With Exhaustion and Lack of Sleep as She's Left Alone With Baby

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found
  • Aug 04, 2023

Tori Spelling Reportedly Turns Down Mom Candy's Offer to Stay at a House She Found

Most Read
Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming
Celebrity

Coi Leray Unleashes New Thirst Traps After Accusing Latto of Body-Shaming

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Carmen Electra Shares Thirst Trap After Photographed Distraught in Public

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Kylie Jenner 'Got Dumped' by Timothee Chalamet After 7 Months of Dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Take Daughter Malti on Beach Getaway in New Adorable Photo

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Meghan Markle Appears to Skip Serena Williams' Lavish Baby Shower

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Tori Spelling and Kids Spotted Living in RV After Moving Out of Motel

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years

Jon Gosselin 'in Love' With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo After Dating in Secret for 2 Years