 

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Vow to Keep 'Loving' Relationship With Son as They Settle Divorce

The 'Legally Blonde' actress and her talent agent ex-husband agree to joint custody and sign off on a parenting plan for their 10-year-old son as they are legally declared single.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon is officially single now. The actress has settled her divorce with her estranged husband Jim Toth, four months after she announced their split and filed the papers in March.

The former couple signed a marital dissolution agreement which was submitted in Nashville court on Wednesday, August 2, Radar Online reports. According to details of their divorce agreement, the exes agreed to joint custody of their 10-year-old son Tennessee James Toth.

The Blast further says that the exes also signed off on a parenting plan for their minor child and vow to provide "a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced." They agreed that they will not pay child support, but split all expenses for their minor child equally.

"Each parent is contributing equally to the payment of all expenses for the minor child, including childcare expenses, private school expenses, extracurricular expenses, and travel expenses," the documents state. "Further, each party has significant separate assets and more than sufficient means to independently care for the minor child while in his or her care."

The docs note that the exes had signed a prenup in 2011, which they mostly agreed to. The "Big Little Lies" star noted that the prenup made "adequate and sufficient provisions for the parties' assets and debts."

Reese and Jim announced their decision to split in March this year, just days before their 12th wedding anniversary. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," read a joint statement posted on Instagram.

They continued, "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Reese was previously married to Ryan Phillippe and shares two children, daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with the actor.

