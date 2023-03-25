 

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Determined to Move Forward With 'Kindness' as They Annnounce Split

The 'Legally Blonde' actress and her talent agent husband announce they are divorcing, only days before they are due to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

  Mar 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are calling it quits. The "Big Little Lies" actress, who celebrated her 47th birthday on Wednesday, March 22 and her 52-year-old talent agent husband broke the news on Friday they are splitting, days before their 12th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

On Reese's Instagram, they issued in a joint statement about how they are "moving forward with deep love" while focusing on their 10-year-old son Tennessee James, "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce."

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together. Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

Mum-of-three Reese, who also daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with her "Cruel Intentions" co-star husband Ryan Phillippe, 48, got engaged to Jim in December 2010, and they got hitched a year later in a March ceremony on the actress' ranch in Ojai, California.

In July, Reese shared photos on Instagram of herself with Jim to mark his birthday, captioning the set, "Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don't know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers .... oh and GOLF ... basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!"

She also marked their 11th wedding anniversary last year on Instagram by saying in a post, "Happy Anniversary JT!! 11 years of adventures, love and laughter. I feel so lucky to share this wonderful life with you."

Recalling their first meeting in a 2012 chat with Elle magazine, which happened at friend's house after she had split from actor Jake Gyllenhaal, 42, "It happened out of the blue. This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me."

"He was, like, 'You don't know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don't know you!' Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person."

She has also told People she loved him for being a "wonderful organiser" and "a great leader" who "knows how to get people together" and stay "patient" and "funny" with children.

