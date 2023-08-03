Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over Her Bratz Dolls

Instagram/Bratz Celebrity

After the doll brand released the mini Bratz dolls limited-edition collection in collaboration with the makeup mogul, some fans blast the new set as they take issue with the skin color of the dolls.

AceShowbiz - Bratz fans are not happy with the doll brand's first celebrity collaboration with Kylie Jenner. After Bratz released the mini Bratz dolls limited-edition collection on Instagram, some fans blasted the new set as they took issue with the skin color.

Launched on Tuesday, August 1, the new collection featured six different versions of the reality TV star in her most memorable red carpet outfits. It included Kylie's look at the 2019 Met Gala, where she donned the lavender custom Versace feathered gown, as well as her wedding gown baseball cap combo that she wore at the 2022 Met Gala.

While some fans were celebrating the new collaboration, some others criticized how dark the dolls' skin color is. "The fact that the Kylie Bratz dolls are brown are weird asf. That girl is white asf," one person claimed on Twitter, which has been rebranded to X. Another critic noted, "Giving Kylie (a white woman who modeled her face/body around Black women) her own Bratz doll (which is an arguably more Urban/Black presenting doll) before an ACTUAL Black woman is… weird."

"Kylie Jenner is a sicko lmaooo sis literally skimmed off the top of the entire Black girl aesthetic and is getting a BRATZ collection that's not even based off her natural features," one other slammed "The Kardashians" star. Another comment, meanwhile, read, "I feel like they did a kardashian because they're who u think of on 'Instagram Face' which is similar to the Bratz makeup but still don't seem right."

Some Internet users also pointed out that Kylie's "wardrobe is not iconic enough for this." Echoing the sentiment, someone wrote in an Instagram comment, "Non of those looks is iconic, i wonder how much [kris jenner] paid for this sit. And the color is so off. Rihannas bratz would be lit, not this nepo overrated girlie."

The backlash aside, Kylie expressed excitement for her collaboration with Bratz. "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I've always wanted my own Bratz doll," the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star said in a press statement. "I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team."

Meanwhile, Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian said in a press release, "This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand's first-ever celebrity collaboration."

Jasmine further gushed, "Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago - from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive. Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie's millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn't be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family."

