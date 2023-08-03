Zachery Ty Bryan's Fiancee Speaks Out After He Got Arrested for Domestic Violence: It's 'Horrible'

Facebook Celebrity

Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who shares three kids with the 'Home Improvement' alum, says in a statement that she will 'always want what's best for the father of my children.'

Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Zachery Ty Bryan's fiancee has spoken out on his latest arrest. Johnnie Faye Cartwright issued a statement after the "Home Improvement" alum was taken into custody on domestic violence charge.

"I'll always want what's best for the father of my children," the 30-year-old told Us Weekly. "Trauma can bring struggles in many shapes and forms. It's a horrible situation that's going to be spun in so many ways."

"I've learned firsthand the truth will never align with what's been put out there," she continued. "I ask everyone to please be respectful of our privacy for the sake of the children and our families so the healing process can begin."

Bryan was arrested on July 28. "At around 6:00 P.M. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence," so read a statement from the Eugene Police Department. "The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location."

"Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area," it added. "Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)."

Bryan was previously arrested for domestic violence on October 16, 2020, after he allegedly strangled his Cartwright during a violent dispute between the two in their apartment. "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" actor was reported to put his hands around her throat and squeezed it. He was also alleged to have snatched her phone when she tried to call 911 for help.

Bryan agreed to take a deal and plead guilty to menacing and fourth-degree assault in February 2021. In June of this year, he told The Hollywood Reporter that the incident that led to his arrest got "blown out of proportion."

Bryan and Cartwright went public with their engagement in November 2021. They share three children together, daughter Kennedy, whom they welcomed in April 2022, and twins Parker and Sequoia, whom they welcomed in May. As for Bryan, he's also a father to four children shared with ex-wife Carly Matros.

You can share this post!