 

Travis Scott Announces 'Utopia' Show in Italy After Cancellation of Egyptian Pyramids Concert

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, the 32-year-old 'SICKO MODE' rapper shares a flyer that has the coordinates of the ancient Roman stone stadium.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) has a backup plan after his show in Egypt got canceled. On Tuesday, August 1, the "SICKO MODE" rapper announced on his social media accounts that he will perform in Italy to celebrate the release of his latest effort, "Utopia".

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the 32-year-old rap star shared a flyer with the coordinates of the ancient Roman stone stadium. Based on the poster, the concert will take place on August 7. In the caption, he declared, "FIRST STOP UTOPIA LIVE AT CIRCUS MAXIMUS WE OUT !!!!! TIX ON SALE AUGUST 3 10AM CET TRAVISSCOTT.COM/LIVE."

The announcement arrived one week after Live Nation confirmed that Travis' show at Giza Pyramids had officially been scrapped. "We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Gyza in Egypt is canceled," the promoter wrote in a statement.

"Unfortunately, despite highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert. We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired. Refunds will be issued to all ticket holders at their point of purchase. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused and appreciate your understanding," it added. "We remain committed to bringing exceptional live performances to fans and hope to have the opportunity to do so in the future."

Live Nation previously insisted that the concert would go on despite getting pushback from The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions, which issues the permits. According to an English version of Egypt's government-owned newspaper, Al-Ahram, the group believes that Travis' shows involve "strange rituals." The opposition is also reportedly due to the 2021 "mass casualty incident" at Astroworld that left 10 people dead.

