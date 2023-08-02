Taylor Swift Gifts 'Eras Tour' Crew $100K Each

Instagram Music

The 'All Too Well' songstress reportedly gave away around 50 truck drivers hauling her equipment all around the country a total of $5 million 'end of the tour' bonus before her Saturday, July 29 show.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift didn't hold back when showing her gratitude to the people behind the success of her "Eras Tour". The "Cruel Summer" songstress reportedly gifted each of the production crew a bonus of $100,000 each.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old pop star has around 50 truck drivers hauling her equipment all around the country. It means she handed out a $5 million "end of the tour" bonus before her Saturday, July 29 show in Santa Clara, California.

The truckers were not the only ones who received Taylor's generosity. It was also unveiled that she gave her "Eras Tour" band, dancers, caterers, lighting and sound technicians and other staff members bonuses, but it's unclear how much they got.

Taylor's sweet gesture came days before she is scheduled to wrap her shows in the U.S. at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. After concluding the North American leg of the trek, the Grammy winner will head to South America with opener Sabrina Carpenter for a slew of shows through November 26.

"Eras Tour" is such a massive success for Taylor. Her concerts in Seattle on July 22 and 23 even caused a small earthquake.

According to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a seismologist and geology professor at Western Washington University, Swifties' dance activity, combined with the sound system, caused seismic activity "equivalent of a 2.3 magnitude earthquake," leading to the newly coined "Swift Quake".The so-called "Swift Quake" broke the previous record of movement at Lumen Field.

Before Taylor's concert, the most seismic activity at the stadium was the "Beast Quake", which occurred in 2011 when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted after an impressive touchdown by running back Marshawn Lynch a.k.a. Beast Mode. At that time, experts hypothesized that the shaking could have been comparable to 2.0 magnitude earthquake.

