 

Lizzo Sued for Alleged Weight-Shaming, Sexual Harassment and Toxic Work Environment

Lizzo Sued for Alleged Weight-Shaming, Sexual Harassment and Toxic Work Environment
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Good as Hell' hitmaker is taken to court by her former backing dancers in a bombshell lawsuit for allegedly subjecting them to hostile work environment.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lizzo allegedly pressured her backing dancers into eating bananas sticking out of sex workers' vaginas during a wild trip to Amsterdam as part of a bombshell lawsuit against the singer. The "Good as Hell" performer, 35, is accused by three of her dancers to have also subjected them to endure weight-shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams claim in court papers, obtained by Page Six that were filed on Tuesday, August 1, they were eventually fired - while the third plaintiff, Noelle Rodriguez, said she resigned over Lizzo's "stunning" behaviour.

The trio say in their lawsuit that while on a concert trip with the Grammy Award-winning artist to Amsterdam in February 2023, Lizzo invited them for a night out on the town that ended in the city's Red Light District.

They said in their filing, "Things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers' vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers' vaginas."

The dancers added Lizzo allegedly "pressured" and "goaded" Arianna into touching one of the nude performer's breasts. They also claim a month later Lizzo - real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson - deceived them once again into attending a nude show, claiming the action equated to "robbing them of the choice not to participate."

  Editors' Pick

Arianna also claims in the lawsuit at one point she had no choice but to "soil herself" on stage during an "excruciating" re-audition, "fearing the repercussions" of excusing herself to go to the bathroom. Lizzo is said to have fired the dancer "on the spot" after learning she had recorded one of their meetings even though it was meant to have "a copy of the notes" the artist provided.

Noelle resigned shortly thereafter out of solidarity for Arianna and the "disrespect" Lizzo allegedly showed her.

The plaintiffs are suing for general and special damages, as well as punitive damages and attorneys' fees. Along with Lizzo, they are suing "Big Grrrl Big Touring" and dancer Shirlene Quigley.

Ron Zambrano, the plaintiffs' attorney, said in a statement, "The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing."

Page Six said representatives for Lizzo didn't immediately return requests for comment.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance

Sinead O'Connor Felt Pink Floyd's Songs Weren't 'Street' Enough

Related Posts
More of Lizzo's Ex Employees Double Down on Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Allegations

More of Lizzo's Ex Employees Double Down on Weight-Shaming and Sexual Harassment Allegations

Lizzo Expertly Reacts to Fan Trying to Pit Her Against Taylor Swift at Concert

Lizzo Expertly Reacts to Fan Trying to Pit Her Against Taylor Swift at Concert

Lizzo Crying as Beyonce Paid Tribute to Her During Poland Tour Stop

Lizzo Crying as Beyonce Paid Tribute to Her During Poland Tour Stop

Lizzo Performs With Drag Queens in California to Celebrate Pride Month

Lizzo Performs With Drag Queens in California to Celebrate Pride Month

Latest News
Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lil Meech Trolled After Denying Cheating Allegation Despite Ring Camera Video

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist
  • Aug 02, 2023

'AGT' Recap: Sofia Vergara Hits Her Golden Buzzer for Stunning Vocalist

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died After Being Stabbed for 'Voguing' to Her Song

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Would Have Cared for Her Late Mother Even If She's 'Absolute Monster'

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit
  • Aug 02, 2023

Beyonce Omits Lizzo From 'Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)' at 'Renaissance' Tour Amid Lawsuit

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style
  • Aug 02, 2023

'Stranger Things' Inspires Sadie Sink's Fashion Style

Most Read
Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas
Celebrity

Cardi B Reported for Battery After Mic-Throwing Incident in Las Vegas

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Alicia Keys' Son Criticizes Her Revealing Concert Outfit

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Carmen Electra Is Fine Despite Looking Exasperated While Crying in Public

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski's Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard Hangs Out With Model Ava Pearlman in NYC