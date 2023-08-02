Tori Kelly Stunned by Beyonce's Gift After Her Hospitalization

Instagram/https://www.beyonce.com/ Celebrity

The former 'American Idol' contestant, who was recently hospitalized with serious blood clots, reveals she returned home to flowers sent by the 'Break My Soul' songstress.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Kelly received a lot of love and support from her family, friends and fans during her recent hospitalization, but she clearly didn't expect it from world-class star Beyonce Knowles. The "American Idol" alum was left stunned after receiving a gift from the R&B diva, who is currently busy on the road with her "Renaissance" tour, amid her health scare.

On Tuesday, August 1, the 30-year-old singer posted on her Instagram page to celebrate her discharge from the hospital. The post, which she captioned with "home sweet home," opened with a video of her embracing her dog Frodo while her other toy poodle, Dobby, ran around in excitement.

Tori also showed a card from her dogs that read, "Love you mom!!! Get better soon. Love, Frodo and Dobby." The next slide showed an array of flowers arrangements on her kitchen counter that were sent to her during her hospitalization.

The "Nobody Love" singer then shared a screenshot of a text conversation, seemingly with someone from her team, who informed her that Beyonce sent her some flowers. "Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyonce sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree," the text read.

Tori responded incredulously by writing, "Ummmmm Beyonce?" The screenshot was followed by a picture of Tori smiling widely while holding dozens of white roses, though it's unclear which flower bouquet was from Queen Bey.

Tori was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after collapsing at a restaurant in Los Angeles on July 23. Doctors found in her body around her vital organs. She was discharged from the hospital on Monday, July 31.

According to TMZ, the music star will continue to be monitored with regular check-ups, but the decision to release her from hospital is seen as a major step in her recovery. However, doctors at Cedars-Sinai still aren't sure of the cause of her blood clots.

