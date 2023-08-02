Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Cover Images/Roger Wong Music

Slamming the dangerous trend in a new interview, the 'Live Like You Were Dying' crooner urges fans to think before they throw something onto the stage as it can hurt somebody else.

Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim McGraw speaks out against the concerning trend which saw concertgoers throwing objects at performers. Slamming the trend, the music country singer urges fans to think before they throw something onto the stage.

"I think it's terrible," McGraw told CNN in an interview published on Monday, July 31. "I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody."

He continued, "What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody. If somebody can't continue performing."

The "Don't Take the Girl" crooner went on to share that he is no stranger to facing the same issues. "I'm used to soft goods being thrown at me," he said. "And that's fine, but don't throw anything that's got any heft to it that's gonna hurt somebody. I just think that it's just not appropriate to do. Everybody's there to have fun and there's just no need in any of that."

The musician, however, admits that he can't entirely control what can happen when he hits the stage later. Thus, he has a plan if he ever encounters a rogue object flying towards him during one of his concerts. "Hopefully it doesn't happen, but I'll try to stay calm if it does," he noted.

Among artists who fell victim to the dangerous trend are Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and most recently Cardi B. A woman in the crowd threw water at the "WAP" raptress during her performance of "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Nightclub on Saturday, prompting the Grammy winner to throw her mic at her fan.

The woman who claimed to be struck by Cardi's mic, however, insisted that the wife of Offset mistook her for the actual perpetrator. Feeling unfair, she reported it to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. "On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery," the LVMPD stated. "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

While the case is currently under investigation by the LVMPD no arrests or citations have been issued. Cardi, however, didn't seem to be fazed by the battery allegation as she took to Instagram to share a video of her enjoying time in a rooftop pool.

You can share this post!