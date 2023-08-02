 

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers
Cover Images/Roger Wong
Music

Slamming the dangerous trend in a new interview, the 'Live Like You Were Dying' crooner urges fans to think before they throw something onto the stage as it can hurt somebody else.

  • Aug 2, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim McGraw speaks out against the concerning trend which saw concertgoers throwing objects at performers. Slamming the trend, the music country singer urges fans to think before they throw something onto the stage.

"I think it's terrible," McGraw told CNN in an interview published on Monday, July 31. "I mean, you could really injure somebody and you could miss and hit somebody in the audience and injure somebody."

He continued, "What happens if somebody gets hurt? Then it ruins the show for everybody. If somebody can't continue performing."

The "Don't Take the Girl" crooner went on to share that he is no stranger to facing the same issues. "I'm used to soft goods being thrown at me," he said. "And that's fine, but don't throw anything that's got any heft to it that's gonna hurt somebody. I just think that it's just not appropriate to do. Everybody's there to have fun and there's just no need in any of that."

  Editors' Pick

The musician, however, admits that he can't entirely control what can happen when he hits the stage later. Thus, he has a plan if he ever encounters a rogue object flying towards him during one of his concerts. "Hopefully it doesn't happen, but I'll try to stay calm if it does," he noted.

Among artists who fell victim to the dangerous trend are Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini and most recently Cardi B. A woman in the crowd threw water at the "WAP" raptress during her performance of "Bodak Yellow" at Drai's Nightclub on Saturday, prompting the Grammy winner to throw her mic at her fan.

The woman who claimed to be struck by Cardi's mic, however, insisted that the wife of Offset mistook her for the actual perpetrator. Feeling unfair, she reported it to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. "On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery," the LVMPD stated. "According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage."

While the case is currently under investigation by the LVMPD no arrests or citations have been issued. Cardi, however, didn't seem to be fazed by the battery allegation as she took to Instagram to share a video of her enjoying time in a rooftop pool.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Gigi Hadid Shares New Pictures of Daughter Khai Looking Grown Up With Long Hair

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors
Related Posts
Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Defends Ozempic Use After Showing Off Weight Loss

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Defends Ozempic Use After Showing Off Weight Loss

Ten Musicians Who Take Nasty Fall Onstage in 2022

Ten Musicians Who Take Nasty Fall Onstage in 2022

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have Sold Their Private Island in the Bahamas

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Have Sold Their Private Island in the Bahamas

Latest News
Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance
  • Aug 02, 2023

Kerry Katona Grateful to Shamans for Bringing Her 'Closer' to Fiance

Blueface Continues to Question His Young Son on Whether He's Gay Despite Backlash
  • Aug 02, 2023

Blueface Continues to Question His Young Son on Whether He's Gay Despite Backlash

Angus Cloud Had Finished Filming His Role for Universal Monster Movie Before His Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Angus Cloud Had Finished Filming His Role for Universal Monster Movie Before His Death

G Herbo Ordered to Hand Over $140K to Fraud Victims After Entering Guilty Plea
  • Aug 02, 2023

G Herbo Ordered to Hand Over $140K to Fraud Victims After Entering Guilty Plea

Sam Asghari Takes Hiatus From Social Media Following His Mom's 'Major Accident'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Sam Asghari Takes Hiatus From Social Media Following His Mom's 'Major Accident'

Offset Admits to Crying Every Day Since Takeoff's Death: 'I'm Not Healed'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Offset Admits to Crying Every Day Since Takeoff's Death: 'I'm Not Healed'

Most Read
DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music
Music

DDG Announces Retirement From YouTube to Focus on Music

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Azealia Banks Nearly Quit Music to Go Back to School

Artist of the Week: Travis Scott

Artist of the Week: Travis Scott

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette Team Up for a Tribute to Sinead O'Connor at Japan Music Fest

Halsey Dishes on Her Approach to Her New Album

Halsey Dishes on Her Approach to Her New Album

Saweetie Says She'll Release Her 'Barbie' Song After 'Barbie World' Controversy

Saweetie Says She'll Release Her 'Barbie' Song After 'Barbie World' Controversy

Anne-Marie Wants to Take a Break After Releasing Her Third Album 'Unhealthy'

Anne-Marie Wants to Take a Break After Releasing Her Third Album 'Unhealthy'

Harry Styles Raises $6.5 Million for Charity During His 'Love On Tour'

Harry Styles Raises $6.5 Million for Charity During His 'Love On Tour'