 

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

Amid reports of him possibly being involved romantically with the catwalk beauty, the retired NFL player shares a series of photos from his day out with his 10-year-old daughter.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has spent quality time with his daughter. Amid rife speculations about his possible romance with Irina Shayk, the retired NFL player unveiled that he took 10-year-old Vivian, whom he shares with his supermodel ex Gisele Bundchen, on a safari adventure.

On Monday, July 31, the 45-year-old uploaded via Instagram Story a series of photos from his getaway with his daughter. In the slew of posts, the father and daughter duo appeared to have a blast while seeing a number of animals together.

Among the many pictures Tom put out, one presented Vivian gazing at the greenery view. Over this particular snap, the former football quarterback gave two red heart emojis along with a simple note that read, "True Love."

Another picture captured Vivian, who was wearing a long-sleeved oversized gray sweatshirt and a pair of long matching pants, taking a photo of a lion from a buggy car seat. Similar to the previous post, Tom gave two red heart emojis over it, in addition to two lion emojis.

  Editors' Pick

Tom went on to share a photo of Vivian taken during their lunch together. In it, his 10-year-old handed out food to a bird around her. Over the snap, Tom gushed over his generous daughter by writing, "Always thinking about others [a slew of red heart emojis]."

Tom Brady Instagram Story

Tom Brady took his daughter Vivian to a safari adventure.

Tom's day out with Vivian came a few days after he and Irina were reported to be "dating and having fun." Earlier in July, one of the sources told Daily Mail, "They're dating and having fun. It was Tom who invited Irina to his home in L.A. after they really clicked in May [at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding.]"

About the two's communication following the event, the source spilled to the outlet, "They've been in touch ever since then, trying to line up schedules to meet." The source added, "They have a lot of chemistry. They're excited to see where it goes but it's still early days."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation
Related Posts
Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Feel 'Attraction' Between Them After Weekend Sleepover

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk Feel 'Attraction' Between Them After Weekend Sleepover

Tom Brady Already Sees a 'Future' With Irina Shayk After Sleepover

Tom Brady Already Sees a 'Future' With Irina Shayk After Sleepover

Tom Brady Shows Off Daughter Vivian's Football Catch Skills in Video

Tom Brady Shows Off Daughter Vivian's Football Catch Skills in Video

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Fraternizing at Party in 1st Picture Together Since Dating Rumors

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Fraternizing at Party in 1st Picture Together Since Dating Rumors

Latest News
Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers
  • Aug 02, 2023

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show
  • Aug 02, 2023

Lady GaGa Confirms Return to Las Vegas for New 'Jazz and Piano' Residency Show

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'
  • Aug 02, 2023

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Performance Moved Ridley Scott to Cast Him in 'Napoleon'

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death
  • Aug 02, 2023

Judi Dench Reflects on Finding Love Again After Her Husband's Death

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Take Their Kids to Wilderness to Hide From 'Barbie' Frenzy

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident
  • Aug 01, 2023

Cardi B Unfazed After Named a Suspect in Battery Case Over Mic-Throwing Incident

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Lisa Hochstein Calls Out Husband Lenny's 'Disgusting' Mother Following His Engagement to 'Mistress'

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message

'Pee-wee Herman' Star Paul Reubens Died at 70, Apologized to Fans in His Final Message