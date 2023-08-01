Tom Brady Spends Quality Time With Daughter Vivian on Safari Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Amid reports of him possibly being involved romantically with the catwalk beauty, the retired NFL player shares a series of photos from his day out with his 10-year-old daughter.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has spent quality time with his daughter. Amid rife speculations about his possible romance with Irina Shayk, the retired NFL player unveiled that he took 10-year-old Vivian, whom he shares with his supermodel ex Gisele Bundchen, on a safari adventure.

On Monday, July 31, the 45-year-old uploaded via Instagram Story a series of photos from his getaway with his daughter. In the slew of posts, the father and daughter duo appeared to have a blast while seeing a number of animals together.

Among the many pictures Tom put out, one presented Vivian gazing at the greenery view. Over this particular snap, the former football quarterback gave two red heart emojis along with a simple note that read, "True Love."

Another picture captured Vivian, who was wearing a long-sleeved oversized gray sweatshirt and a pair of long matching pants, taking a photo of a lion from a buggy car seat. Similar to the previous post, Tom gave two red heart emojis over it, in addition to two lion emojis.

Tom went on to share a photo of Vivian taken during their lunch together. In it, his 10-year-old handed out food to a bird around her. Over the snap, Tom gushed over his generous daughter by writing, "Always thinking about others [a slew of red heart emojis]."

Tom Brady took his daughter Vivian to a safari adventure.

Tom's day out with Vivian came a few days after he and Irina were reported to be "dating and having fun." Earlier in July, one of the sources told Daily Mail, "They're dating and having fun. It was Tom who invited Irina to his home in L.A. after they really clicked in May [at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick's wedding.]"

About the two's communication following the event, the source spilled to the outlet, "They've been in touch ever since then, trying to line up schedules to meet." The source added, "They have a lot of chemistry. They're excited to see where it goes but it's still early days."

