Gigi Hadid Shares New Pictures of Daughter Khai Looking Grown Up With Long Hair
The model, who shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, takes to her Instagram account to post some pictures of her and the 2-year-old girl enjoying their summer.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Gigi Hadid treats her Instagram followers to more sneak peeks at her private life. On Monday, July 31, the model took to the photo-sharing app to post some pictures of her and her daughter Khai enjoying summer.

One of photos from the carousel featured the 2-year-old showing off a box of blueberries that she seemingly picked. The little girl could also be seen being fascinated by the ducks on a lake while peering over the side of a boat.

Even though her face was hidden, Khai was adorable in a colorful tulle dress. She looked grown up while she kept half of her long brown hair in a cute messy bun.

The post also saw Khai, who will turn 3 in September, enjoying a pink ice cream bar with her mom. Also among the summer menus for her were pancakes with M&Ms on top and sandwiches. Some other snaps, meanwhile, featured Gigi feeding horses and rocking a bikini while gathering veggies from the family farm.

"Best of summer !" gigi raved in the caption. Her famous friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages with Kylie Jenner writing, "the life."

Some followers, meanwhile, expressed their surprise after looking at how fast Khai grows. "SHE'S SO BIG ALREADY?? HER HAIR???" one fan asked. Echoing the sentiment, another added, "Can't believe how big she is ! Feels like she was born yesterday."

Gigi recently praised her little girl, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, for being brave in trying new things. "I [heart emoji] MOM LIFE!... what a gift & roller coaster it is to raise a lil human," she wrote on Instagram in May. The "Next in Fashion" host added the she's "just proud" of her mini-me for trying different dishes "whether or not she likes it."

Earlier this month, Zayn talked about his daughter in a rare interview. "I just spend a full day with her doing things that she wants to do," the One Direction alum said on "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "We just have fun and I feel like I've, like, rekindled my own childhood through her. I feel like we get to a certain point in in adult life where everything's kind of vague and gray and boring and she's brought that color back for me for sure."

