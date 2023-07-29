 

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

While he is 'really looking forward' to performing at huge venues, the 'Just to See You Smile' singer admits that he is terrified of the on-stage fireworks he has planned for the show.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim McGraw is "scared to death" of the pyrotechnics on his tour. The 56-year-old country music star is gearing up for what will be his first arena tour in almost a decade and while he is "really looking forward" to performing at huge venues, admitted that he is terrified of the on-stage fireworks he has planned for the show.

He told Entertainment Tonight, "It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time. I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one of the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out. I'm not a big pyro guy. I'm scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off. We don't need that. I'd light my a** on fire."

The "Just to See You Smile" crooner, who is married to "There You'll Be" singer Faith Hill and has Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and 21-year-old Audrey with her, added that he might persuade his children to join him on stage during his "Standing Room Only Tour" when it kicks off in March 2024 but explained that they are all in a phase where they are not keen on singing with their dad. He said, "Maybe I'll talk them into it. Maybe they'll sort of grow out of that phase a little bit where they don't want to sing with me. They'll sing with mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family. It's true. I'm pretty good, but I'm the worst singer in the family!"

