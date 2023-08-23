 

Tim McGraw Struggles to Run Due to Numerous Injuries Over the Years

Tim McGraw Struggles to Run Due to Numerous Injuries Over the Years
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Something Like That' hitmaker is no longer able to run as he opens up that he broke his foot multiple times in the past and the injuries took a toll on him.

  • Aug 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim McGraw is unable to run anymore. The 56-year-old country legend is trying to keep in shape but admits that these days he has had to swap running for an hours' run every day because he has broken his foot so many times over the course of his life.

"I can't run anymore because I've broken my foot so many times. I start every day with an hour walk," he told ETCanada.

Meanwhile, the "Something Like That" crooner - who is married to "There You'll Be" songstress Faith Hill - went on to reveal his unusual "cheat meal" is in fact a dessert made out of a popular soft drink and also explained that he has such a "love" for chocolate cereal that he often gets up in the middle of the night to help himself to an overfilled bowl.

  Editors' Pick

Asked for his cheat meal, he said, "Coca-Cola cake. But I love Cocoa Puffs. My wife can tell when I get up in the middle of the night because I leave a trail of Cocoa Puffs all over 'cause I overfill my bowl!"

Tim recently revealed that while he is "really looking forward" to performing at huge venues, admitted that he is terrified of the on-stage fireworks he has planned for the show. He told Entertainment Tonight, "It's the first time we've done an arena tour in a long time."

"I'm looking forward to it. We've got some crazy spectacular production I'm looking forward to everybody seeing. This is probably one of the coolest productions we've ever had. We're gonna blow it out. I'm not a big pyro guy."

"I'm scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I'll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off. We don't need that. I'd light my a** on fire."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Broadway Musical Featuring Britney Spears' Hit Singles to Close After Less Than 3 Months

'Gran Turismo' Star Archie Madekwe Felt 'Immense Pressure' to Master Video Game for the Movie
Related Posts
Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Tim McGraw Condems Trend of Concertgoers Throwing Stuff at Performers

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Tim McGraw Reveals His Anxiety Ahead of First Arena Tour

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Defends Ozempic Use After Showing Off Weight Loss

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Daughter Gracie Defends Ozempic Use After Showing Off Weight Loss

Ten Musicians Who Take Nasty Fall Onstage in 2022

Ten Musicians Who Take Nasty Fall Onstage in 2022

Latest News
Kesha's 'Spiritual Awakening' Inspires Thousands of Song Ideas
  • Aug 23, 2023

Kesha's 'Spiritual Awakening' Inspires Thousands of Song Ideas

'Gran Turismo' Star Archie Madekwe Felt 'Immense Pressure' to Master Video Game for the Movie
  • Aug 23, 2023

'Gran Turismo' Star Archie Madekwe Felt 'Immense Pressure' to Master Video Game for the Movie

Andrew Schulz Sparks Debate After Commenting on Beyonce and Taylor Swift Tours Comparison
  • Aug 23, 2023

Andrew Schulz Sparks Debate After Commenting on Beyonce and Taylor Swift Tours Comparison

Tim McGraw Struggles to Run Due to Numerous Injuries Over the Years
  • Aug 23, 2023

Tim McGraw Struggles to Run Due to Numerous Injuries Over the Years

Broadway Musical Featuring Britney Spears' Hit Singles to Close After Less Than 3 Months
  • Aug 23, 2023

Broadway Musical Featuring Britney Spears' Hit Singles to Close After Less Than 3 Months

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation
  • Aug 23, 2023

Tasha K Compares Blac Chyna's New Look to AI Character Following Her Dramatic Transformation

Most Read
Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein
Celebrity

Royal Family Bracing for Prince Andrew's New Scandal Over His Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Fans Gush Over Boris Kodjoe's Look After He Reveals He Underwent Major Surgery for Second Time

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Taylor Swift Impersonator Ashley Leechin Kicked Out of L.A. Shop for Pretending to Be the Singer

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Tommie Lee 'Infuriated' by 'Unjust' Arrest Due to Alleged Drug Possession

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Britney Spears Plays 'All Night' With Her 'Fav Boys' Amid Divorce

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Gigi Hadid's Dad Mohamed Fuels Engagement Rumors With 'RHOC' Star Keni Silva

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Coco Austin Blasted for Weirdly Kissing Daughter Chanel on the Lips

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Chloe Bailey Gets Riled Up Over Sister Halle Pregnancy Rumors

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him

Summer Walker Vehemently Denies Dating Jeremih After Being Spotted Roller Skating With Him