 

Bethenny Frankel Supports Lisa Hochstein After Husband Lenny's 'Bargain Basket' Engagement

Cover Images/Instagram/Roger Wong
The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum declares that she is on her fellow Bravo celebrity's team as she deems the engagement of the latter's estranged husband a 'bargain basket.'

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bethenny Frankel has publicly voiced her support for Lisa Hochstein. Shortly after Lenny Hochstein, the estranged husband of her fellow Bravo celebrity, announced his engagement, the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City" declared that she is "team Lisa" and deemed his proposal a "bargain basket."

On Sunday, July 30, the 52-year-old reality TV star made the declaration through a TikTok video. In the clip captioned, "On Lisa & LENNY," she could be heard saying, "Seeing pictures of Lenny Hochstein getting engaged is like being on the checkout line and seeing that bargain basket bin of, like, 75 cent and three dollar things where you might find something but usually don't."

Not stopping there, Bethenny went on to state her stance, "People named Lenny Hochstein and their engagements aren't sexy." She further voiced her support for Lisa by saying, "I'm team Lisa Hochstein all day every day. When she and her hot guy get engaged, I'll actually watch the entire post."

Bethenny's view on Lenny's proposal to Katharina Mazepa led other TikTok users to express their thoughts. In the comments section, one in particular wrote, "Lou singing 'Money Can't buy You Class' is all I can think when I see Lenny getting engaged." Another joined in, "Ummm this is the type of couple you look at and say OH I KNOW HER GAME !"

A third suggested, "It reminds me of the time I was searching the $5.00 movie bin at Walmart and grabbed detective pikachu because there was nothing else to grab." In the meantime, a fourth penned, "Beyond Heartbreaking… I love Lisa! Wish he understood children were involved. Stunned his mother sunk to such a disgusting low!"

Bethenny's "team Lisa" declaration came after Lenny announced his engagement to Katharina despite still being married to Lisa. Making use of Instagram, Lenny and Katharina posted photos and a video from the proposal, which took place in Ibiza, Spain. In the caption, they wrote, "On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedra, he asked to steal me away forever."

Responding to Lenny's engagement announcement, Lisa sarcastically congratulated him and his "mistress." On Saturday, July 29, the star of "The Real Housewives of Miami" wrote in an Instagram Story post, "Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement."

