 

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns
Cover Images/Michael Simon
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 76-year-old actress Suzanne has also hailed her husband, Alan Hamel, and her son Bruce for supporting her amid her cancer struggles following her first diagnosis in 2000.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Suzanne Somers recently suffered a "recurrence" of her breast cancer. The 76-year-old actress has confirmed that her breast cancer returned following her first diagnosis in 2000.

She told "Entertainment Tonight", "I have been living with cancer since my twenties. And every time that little f**k pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me. It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."

  Editors' Pick

Suzanne has also hailed her husband, Alan Hamel, and her son Bruce for supporting her amid her cancer struggles. The actress explained, "My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my twenties, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That's the big upside of my cancer. My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way."

Suzanne believes her health-conscious lifestyle has also helped her amid her health troubles. The actress, who has embraced a chemical-free and organic lifestyle, said, "My doctors said that if I didn't lead a chemical-free life, supported by bio- identical hormones, I would not likely be here today. I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bethenny Frankel Supports Lisa Hochstein After Husband Lenny's 'Bargain Basket' Engagement

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split
Related Posts
Suzanne Somers Dishes on Her and Husband Alan Hamel's Active Sex Life

Suzanne Somers Dishes on Her and Husband Alan Hamel's Active Sex Life

Suzanne Somers Convinced to Sell Palm Springs House After Encounter With Naked Intruder

Suzanne Somers Convinced to Sell Palm Springs House After Encounter With Naked Intruder

Suzanne Somers Remembers Late Co-Star Peter Mark Richman: 'We Lost a Good One'

Suzanne Somers Remembers Late Co-Star Peter Mark Richman: 'We Lost a Good One'

Suzanne Somers On the Mend From Neck Surgery to Correct Issues Caused by Fall at Home

Suzanne Somers On the Mend From Neck Surgery to Correct Issues Caused by Fall at Home

Latest News
Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death
  • Aug 01, 2023

Tim Burton 'Shocked' by Paul Reubens' Death

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split
  • Aug 01, 2023

Jeremy Allen White and Estranged Wife Addison Timlin Find Common Ground After Split

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation
  • Aug 01, 2023

Ludacris 'Honored' to Help Restore Children's Theatre of Cincinnati With $50K Donation

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns
  • Aug 01, 2023

Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code
  • Aug 01, 2023

Piers Morgan's Wife Rips Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for 'Violating' Hollywood A-Lister Code

Serena Williams Unveils Sex of Baby No. 2 in Lavish Party
  • Aug 01, 2023

Serena Williams Unveils Sex of Baby No. 2 in Lavish Party

Most Read
Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde
Celebrity

Harry Styles Has a Tattoo Seemingly Dedicated to Ex Olivia Wilde

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Lives in 'Staff Quarter' on His Estate After Moving Out of His House

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Cardi B's Mic-Throwing Victim Claims Raptress Mistook Her for the Person Who Threw Drink

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Selena Gomez Dragged by Hailey Bieber's Fans for Allegedly 'Copying' Model's Lineup Video on TikTok

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson Blasted for Favoring His and Khloe Kardashian's Son Over His With Maralee Nichols

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub

Gerard Pique Trolled With 'Shakira' Chants and 'Waka Waka' Singalong at Madrid Nightclub