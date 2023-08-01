Suzanne Somers Reveals Her Breast Cancer Returns

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

In a new interview, the 76-year-old actress Suzanne has also hailed her husband, Alan Hamel, and her son Bruce for supporting her amid her cancer struggles following her first diagnosis in 2000.

Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Suzanne Somers recently suffered a "recurrence" of her breast cancer. The 76-year-old actress has confirmed that her breast cancer returned following her first diagnosis in 2000.

She told "Entertainment Tonight", "I have been living with cancer since my twenties. And every time that little f**k pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me. It's a recurrence of my breast cancer. Like any cancer patient, when you get that's dreaded, 'It's back' you get a pit in your stomach. Then I put on my battle gear and go to war. This is familiar battleground for me and I'm very tough."

Suzanne has also hailed her husband, Alan Hamel, and her son Bruce for supporting her amid her cancer struggles. The actress explained, "My cancer is a disease that affected my whole family and once it hit me in my twenties, Alan and I got even closer and every moment of every day was precious. We have not spent even one day apart in over 42 years. That's the big upside of my cancer. My son refers to our relationship as functionally co-dependent. And my incredible family has been unbelievably supportive every step of the way."

Suzanne believes her health-conscious lifestyle has also helped her amid her health troubles. The actress, who has embraced a chemical-free and organic lifestyle, said, "My doctors said that if I didn't lead a chemical-free life, supported by bio- identical hormones, I would not likely be here today. I am so grateful to all my fans for all the loving wishes. That means so much to me. God Bless America."

You can share this post!