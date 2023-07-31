 

Sharon Stone Recalls Her Shock When She's Mobbed by Fans at Red Light After 'Basic Instinct' Release

The 'Cold Steel' actress recounts her reaction when she was swarmed by a crowd of fans while driving her car in Los Angeles days after releasing her 1992 saucy movie.

  • Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone was worried she would get arrested after a crowd of fans jumped all over her car while she was stopped at a red light. The 65-year-old actress has explained her life changed over the course of a weekend back in 1992 following the release of her saucy thriller "Basic Instinct" - which featured her infamous crotch-flashing scene - and she ended up being caught in a predicament when she was spotted out in Los Angeles days after the film's opening.

"I did not know [that scene] would change the dynamic of my life forever ...," she said during an appearance on CNN.

  Editors' Pick

"I didn't know that on Friday when that movie came out that I would basically be a nobody and on Tuesday I would go to get my eye glasses picked up on Sunset Plaza and I would come out and my little 325 BMW and I would stop at the stop light and everyone would climb all over my car. And the light would turn green and cars would start beeping and I wouldn't know, 'is it legal to drive when people are all over the top of your car?' "

When asked if her story was true, Sharon went on to confess she was worried about being jailed if any of the enthusiastic fans got hurt. She added, "This is the real thing and I'm in my car on Sunset Boulevard and they're all over the hood and they're all over the windshield and people are blowing their horns and I'm thinking if I drive and they get hurt, do I get arrested? Is it a crime when you drive and people are on your car?"

"And I'm inside thinking do I drive? Not drive? What's the law on people all over your car? ...," Sharon concluded by warning fans, "Don't get on my car 'cos I don't know what to do."

