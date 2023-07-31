Lisa Kudrow Celebrated by Her 'Friends' Co-Stars on Her 60th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox are among the celebrities sending love and well wishes on social media to Lisa who is celebrating her milestone birthday.

Jul 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lisa Kudrow has been hailed as the "smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person" by her former "Friends" co-stars as she turned 60. The actress celebrated her milestone birthday on Sunday, July 31 and she was flooded with sweet messages from famous pals including Jennifer Aniston - her co-star on the hit US sitcom - who hailed Lisa as a talented actress and a dear friend.

"Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She's been my friend and my family for nearly 30 incredible years. I cherish you …I love you, my sweet Floosh. One of the most talented comedians/actors I've had the great honour to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa's Birthday!" Jennifer wrote in a post on Instagram.

Lisa replied writing, "My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!"

Another of Lisa's former "Friends" co-stars - Courteney Cox - added in her own Instagram post, "Happy Birthday my Loot. This is my second attempt, ChatGPT didn't give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you. You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I'm around you. That's the gift you give to those you love."

Lisa replied to her pal's message, writing, "Oh Cahoot. I love you so much and guess what? I always feel seen by YOU."

Lisa said thank you for all her birthday messages by posting a picture of herself with a cake topped with candles showing her age. In the Instagram post, she wrote, "Thank you for all the birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you."

Lisa's big day comes just weeks after Courteney turned 59 in June.

You can share this post!