 

'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent

'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent
Universal Pictures
Movie

In a new interview, Benny recounts how director Christopher Nolan sent him interviews to help him prepare for his role as Hungarian-American physicist Edward Teller.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Benny Safdie stars as the Hungarian-American physicist Edward Teller in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster "Oppenheimer". Teller spoke with a thick Hungarian accent and Benny explained that the toughest element of the part was to mimic the voice of his character.

"The accent was something I was so nervous about. I remember Chris asking me, 'How's the accent coming?' And I'm just like, 'Oh my God, how am I going to accomplish this?' " the "Licorice Pizza" star recalled.

"I didn't know if he was going to want me to do it. But he sent me all of these interviews and we talked about how Teller speaks and who he is. It was a long process of working together to really nail it down."

  Editors' Pick

Benny added, "I remember finally I was like, 'You know what? I could sound crazy, but I don't care. This is what Teller sounds like and I'm just going to do it.' I sent a voice memo where I just narrated what my breakfast was and how Teller really liked pineapple."

The 37-year-old also grew bushy eyebrows for the movie. He explained how the director encouraged him not to pluck his brows so he could resemble his alter ego. Benny told Vulture, "I am proud to say that it's all my eyebrows."

"Teller had the best eyebrows. Every once in a while I have a straggler that I'll just pluck out, cause it looks a little too crazy. But Chris said, 'Don't do that. Let's just let it go crazy.' I had the most insane eyebrows for months and months, and you just had to brush them out and then they shined in all their glory."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Carly Rae Jepsen Embraces Her 'Grandma-Core' When Hitting the Road

Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap
Related Posts
'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

Dylan Arnold Learned Physics to Have Basic Understanding of Atomic Bomb for 'Oppenheimer'

Dylan Arnold Learned Physics to Have Basic Understanding of Atomic Bomb for 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Slammed for Making 'Scathing Attack on Hinduism' With 'Oppenheimer' Sex Scene

Christopher Nolan Slammed for Making 'Scathing Attack on Hinduism' With 'Oppenheimer' Sex Scene

Robert Downey Jr. in Awe of Cillian Murphy's 'Greater Sacrifice' to Play Oppenheimer

Robert Downey Jr. in Awe of Cillian Murphy's 'Greater Sacrifice' to Play Oppenheimer

Latest News
First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta
  • Jul 31, 2023

First 'SAW X' Trailer Sets Off Jigsaw's Most Personal Vendetta

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation
  • Jul 31, 2023

Report: David Beckham Ends Friendship With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over This Accusation

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together
  • Jul 31, 2023

Justin and Hailey Bieber Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign
  • Jul 31, 2023

Kylie Jenner Poses Provocatively in New Photos for Her Cosmetics Brand Campaign

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest
  • Jul 31, 2023

LeBron James and Son Bronny Spotted Dining After the Young Athlete's Cardiac Arrest

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post
  • Jul 31, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Talks About Humanity in Her Final Social Media Post

Most Read
'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent
Movie

'Oppenheimer' Star Benny Safdie Dishes on How Chris Nolan Helped Him Master Hungarian Accent

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Oppenheimer' Sparks Huge Surge in Fedora Sales

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

'Barbie' Costume Designer Stunned as the Movie Sparks 'Ultra-Feminine' Fashion Trend

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Seann William Scott Struggled to Make Ends Meet After Getting Only $8K for His 'American Pie' Role

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Bradley Cooper's Request to Use Lady GaGa's Song 'Joanne' in 'A Star Is Born' Was Rejected

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Viola Davis Pulls Out of 'G20' to Support Hollywood Strikes Despite Film Receiving SAG-AFTRA Waiver

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Samuel L. Jackson Clashed With Movie Bosses Due to 'Snake on a Plane' Movie Title

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

Nicolas Cage Pleased With 'The Flash' Cameo as Superman Despite Very Brief Appearance

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body

'Barbie' Genitals Gag Inspired by Greta Gerwig's Childhood Shame With Her Body