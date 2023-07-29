Ariana Greenblatt and Michael Cera Bonded on Set of 'Barbie' Despite Their 20-Year Age Gap

Warner Bros. Pictures Celebrity

A huge fan of the 'Superbad' actor, Ariana ended up becoming close friends with her hero while they were working together on the set of Mattel doll movie.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Greenblatt was so happy when her hero Michael Cera walked onto the "Barbie" set. The 15-year-old actress portrays Sasha in the film opposite Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, but it was Michael Cera - who plays Allan - that took her breath away when he first made an appearance during filming.

"I didn't know he was in the movie. No one talked about him coming. I was like, 'Is that real?' I love him more than anyone on that set that loves him. I watched 'Superbad' for a week straight in my trailer for lunch just to cope," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Ariana shared several scenes with Michael and they ended up becoming firm friends - even playing regular games of Wordle together. She added of their friendship, "I tried to play it as cool as I possibly could."

Cera previously revealed he jumped at the chance to be in the "Barbie" movie and was amazed by the sets dreamed up by director Greta Gerwig and the production team. He told the Guardian newspaper, "I was desperate to be a part of it."

"[Greta had] her stamp all over every single part of it ... I would stand there and marvel, and never got tired of looking around and finding new little details. It was one of the most stunning things I've ever seen."

He added to GQ magazine, "It was stunning to see it. It was full of the most minute attention to detail. Every single tiny little element, even if it would never be seen on camera, was perfect and brought you into this world ... It didn't feel like playtime. It felt like the biggest amount of money I've ever seen spent."

