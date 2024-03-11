Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

YouTube Movie

When the 'Iron Man' actor accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in Christopher Nolan's movie, 'Anatomy of a Fall' dog Messi is seen clapping from his seat for RDJ's speech.

Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. has finally nabbed his first Oscar Award. Having been nominated twice before for his lead role in "Chaplin" and his supporting performance in "Tropic Thunder", the 58-year-old was named Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer".

In his speech, the actor thanked his "terrible childhood and the academy - in that order." He joked, "I needed this job more than it needed me." He also paid tribute to his wife Susan Downey and thanked his publicist.

He joined a 2024 awards season trend of recognizing under-recognized staff member, saying, "I'm gonna thank my stylist in case no one else does." Messi, the border collie star of "Anatomy of a Fall", was seen clapping from his seat during RDJ's speech.

"Oppenheimer" already scored three wins at the Sunday, March 10 ceremony as it also won Best Film Editing for Jennifer Lame's work and Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema. Other winners recently announced at the show were Best Documentary Feature Film, which went to "20 Days in Mariupol", and Best Documentary Short Film for "The Last Repair Shop".

Meanwhile, "Twins" stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited to present the award for Best Visual Effects. "Arnold and I are both presenting for an obvious reason: We both tried to kill Batman," DeVito joked. He asked his former co-star, "How did Batman beat you?"

"He used my one weakness against me," Schwarzenegger replied. "Heat?" DeVito asked. "Love," Schwarzenegger said. The duo then announced the winner in the category, which was "Godzilla Minus One".

"Oppenheimer" is the most nominated movie at the 96th Academy Awards with 13 nods, including in the Best Picture category. "Poor Things" is currently another big winner with three prizes.

The ceremony is still underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and airs live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel serves as the host.

You can share this post!