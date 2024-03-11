 

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three
YouTube
Movie

When the 'Iron Man' actor accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in Christopher Nolan's movie, 'Anatomy of a Fall' dog Messi is seen clapping from his seat for RDJ's speech.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. has finally nabbed his first Oscar Award. Having been nominated twice before for his lead role in "Chaplin" and his supporting performance in "Tropic Thunder", the 58-year-old was named Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Academy Awards for his portrayal of Lewis Strauss in "Oppenheimer".

In his speech, the actor thanked his "terrible childhood and the academy - in that order." He joked, "I needed this job more than it needed me." He also paid tribute to his wife Susan Downey and thanked his publicist.

He joined a 2024 awards season trend of recognizing under-recognized staff member, saying, "I'm gonna thank my stylist in case no one else does." Messi, the border collie star of "Anatomy of a Fall", was seen clapping from his seat during RDJ's speech.

"Oppenheimer" already scored three wins at the Sunday, March 10 ceremony as it also won Best Film Editing for Jennifer Lame's work and Best Cinematography for Hoyte van Hoytema. Other winners recently announced at the show were Best Documentary Feature Film, which went to "20 Days in Mariupol", and Best Documentary Short Film for "The Last Repair Shop".

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, "Twins" stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited to present the award for Best Visual Effects. "Arnold and I are both presenting for an obvious reason: We both tried to kill Batman," DeVito joked. He asked his former co-star, "How did Batman beat you?"

"He used my one weakness against me," Schwarzenegger replied. "Heat?" DeVito asked. "Love," Schwarzenegger said. The duo then announced the winner in the category, which was "Godzilla Minus One".

"Oppenheimer" is the most nominated movie at the 96th Academy Awards with 13 nods, including in the Best Picture category. "Poor Things" is currently another big winner with three prizes.

The ceremony is still underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles and airs live on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel serves as the host.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry
Related Posts
Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

SAG Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Win Big - See Full Winner List

SAG Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer' and 'The Bear' Win Big - See Full Winner List

BAFTA Taking Security Breach During 'Oppenheimer' Best Film Win 'Very Seriously'

BAFTA Taking Security Breach During 'Oppenheimer' Best Film Win 'Very Seriously'

'Oppenheimer' Dominates BAFTAs 2024 by Bagging Seven Gongs

'Oppenheimer' Dominates BAFTAs 2024 by Bagging Seven Gongs

Latest News
Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Eva Longoria Says Becky G Will Blow People Away With Her Oscars Performance
  • Mar 11, 2024

Eva Longoria Says Becky G Will Blow People Away With Her Oscars Performance

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish's 'Nightmare' Has Happy Ending, Makes History With Second Oscar Win
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish's 'Nightmare' Has Happy Ending, Makes History With Second Oscar Win

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three
  • Mar 11, 2024

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Most Read
Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'
Movie
  • 2024-03-09 12:05:12

Chloe Grace Moretz, Lewis Pullman, Ariana DeBose Revealed as Cast in 'Dutch and Razzlekhan'

'Scream' Star Explains Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera's Exits Won't Stop Franchise

'Scream' Star Explains Why Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera's Exits Won't Stop Franchise

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Is Among Early Winners, Tearfully Accepts Award

Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Is Among Early Winners, Tearfully Accepts Award

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry