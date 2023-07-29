Shakira Spotted Bathing in River With Rauw Alejandro After His Split From Rosalia

Instagram Celebrity

The Puerto Rican singer is reportedly accompanying his 'Te Felicito' collaborator and her two children during their vacation in Puerto Rico as they're seen swimming together in a river.

Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rauw Alejandro has apparently been spending time with different women following his split from Rosalia. In the wake of news that he called off his engagement to the Spanish singer, his video with Shakira went viral.

In the video which was first shared on Twitter, the Puerto Rican singer and the Colombian artist are seen swimming together with her two children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The pair appeared to be having fun as they were bathing in the river.

Shakira and Rauw Alejandro were seen swimming together in Puerto Rico.

According to the Twitter user, Rauw accompanied Shakira and her children during her family's vacation in Puerto Rico. During the fun day out, the "Todo de Ti" singer also posed for pictures with a group of fans.

According to Diario Libre, a Spanish news outlet, the "Waka Waka" songstress was in Puerto Rico to participate in Premios Juventud 2023. While social media users noted that the Colombian artist was with her family, they could not help but wonder about Rauw's presence.

"Ironically the news about Rauw and Rosalia come out when there's a leak video of him being in PR with shakira," one Twitter user wrote. Another reacted, "I just woke from a nap Which was a nightmare because I dreamed that Rosalia and rauw broke up and he was unfaithful to her with Shakira."

A third joked, "Rauw, accompanied Shakira and kids at a river in Puerto Rico. Me: Already preparing what to tweeet... In preparation to what the press will write in 5.4.3.2..."

Rauw was recently also rumored to be romantically linked to Camila Cabello after they were attending the Inter Miami soccer game against Atlanta United in Florida. Days before the Florida sighting, the two also made an appearance at the annual Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico.

Despite the sightings, Rauw and Camila are reportedly not together. A source told PEOPLE that rumors about the 30-year-old singer dating the 26-year-old songstress are "100 percent not true." The source went on to explain, "They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event."

When confirming his split from his former fiance Rosalia earlier this week, Rauw debunked cheating allegations, stating that no third parties were involved. "Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a breakup, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity," he said via Instagram Story on July 26.

"During this time that I'm taking to assimilate everything, there have been false public allegations, and because of the respect I have for her, our families and all we ever lived, I couldn't stay quiet and continue to see how they try to destroy the most real love story God has ever allowed me to live," he continued. "With nothing more to add, to my fans that I love so much, thank you for being there."

You can share this post!