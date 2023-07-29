 

Benzino Gets Emotional While Reacting to 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations to Daughter Coi Leray

The former co-owner of The Source emotionally addresses accusations that he's being a 'deadbeat dad' towards the 'TWINNEM' hitmaker when stopping by the 'We in Miami Podcast'.

  • Jul 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Benzino denied being an absentee father to Coi Leray. The hip-hop icon emotionally addressed accusations that he's being a "deadbeat dad" towards the "TWINNEM" hitmaker when stopping by the "We in Miami Podcast" on Thursday, July 27.

"I went through a lot, man," Benzino said while crying. He then told host Slim Stunta, "And it was hard for me to be looked upon - like I've been called all kinds of s**t, but a deadbeat dad? Come on, man."

The former co-owner of The Source went on to stress that he loves his daughter despite their multiple public spats. "I love my daughter. I don't want to be that. I don't want to be known as that. I don't care what people think, but that hurt me. That's my daughter, I raised her," he continued.

  Editors' Pick

The 58-year-old music industry veteran also shut down people's claims that he's not happy for Coi's career. "When people say I hate on Coi's career and jealous and all this, that s**t is like, man, it's evil. Because my love is huge for that little girl, man. That's my little girl, man," he insisted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Benzino admitted that he isn't "proud" of arguing with Coi on social media. He called their public argument "one of the worst things I've been through in my life. I've been through hell."

Toward the end of the sit-down, Benzino teared up while talking about Coi's recent performance at Rolling Loud Miami. Of the experience, he said it was "surreal," adding that the only thing he was looking for was "closure."

The new interview came a week after Benzino gushed over her daughter after watching her perform live for the first time. "I'm just saying, she's amazing," Benzino raved during a backstage interview at Rolling Loud Miami. "Like for real, no bulls**t. I love her. Seeing her like that...you can say I'm biased, but honestly, like, I don't see nobody else doing that. She's amazing, man."

